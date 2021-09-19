OTTAWA -- Voters in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec head to the polls on Monday to cast a ballot in the federal election.

Elections Canada warns voting may take longer due to COVID-19 precautions and fewer employees at polling stations during the pandemic.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to cast a ballot in the 44th general election.

CANDIDATES

Voters will cast a ballot for a Member of Parliament in their riding.

For information on the candidates in your riding, visit CTVNewsOttawa.ca.

POLLING HOURS/LOCATIONS

Polling stations will be open in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

To find your polling station, check your voter information card or visit the Elections Canada website. Elections Canada says you must vote at your assigned polling station.

If you are looking for a time to vote with shorter line-ups, Elections Canada says mid-day "tends to be" when things are quieter at polling stations.

WHO CAN VOTE

To vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18-years-old on Election Day.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO VOTE

Elections Canada says when you go to vote remember to:

Bring your voter information card with you, along with accepted ID, to make the voting process easier when you go to vote.

There are three options to prove your identity and address when you cast your ballot:

Option One: Show your driver's licence or any other card issued by a Canadian government with your photo, name and current address

Option Two: Show two pieces of ID. Both must have your name and at least one must have your current address. Examples include voter information card and bank statement or utility bill and student ID card

Option Three: You can still vote if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you.

COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

Voters must wear a mask inside the polling stations. All polling station workers will be wearing a mask.

"Electors must wear a mask as required by the province, territory or region, or landlord leasing the polling place to Elections Canada," says Elections Canada on its website. "If you forget to bring your own mask, we will provide you with one."

Elections Canada warns voters who refuse to wear a mask will be turned away from the polling station if they do not have a medical exemption.

Each polling station will have hand sanitizer, and the poll worker will be behind a plexiglass barrier.

Elections Canada says COVID-19 protocols could slow down the voting process on Monday.

"It really depends on what turnout numbers look like on Monday," said Elections Canada spokesperson Matthew McKenna in an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

"We have had to reduce the number of staff at Elections Canada polls, and that's really in order to facilitate physical distancing."

A single-use pencil will be provided to each elector to mark your ballot.

Elections Canada will not ask for proof of vaccination.

NO PHOTOS WITH YOUR BALLOT

Elections Canada says you cannot take a photo of or a selfie with your marked ballot.

"Taking a picture of a marked ballot—yours or anyone else's—is illegal because it violates the secrecy of the vote under the Canada Elections Act. It's also a violation of the Act to publish a photo of a marked ballot in any way, including on social media," said Elections Canada on its website.