Here's how you can have your say on the 2023 city of Ottawa budget

Ottawa residents can have their say starting this week on the 2023 city of Ottawa draft budget.

Staff tabled the $5 billion budget document last week, calling for a 2.5 per cent property tax increase this year. If approved, the 2.5 per cent tax hike will increase the average urban property tax bill by $104 in 2023, along with increasing water and sewer rates an addition 4.2 per cent.

Councillors will be hosting draft budget consultation sessions between Feb. 6 and 20, while each city committee will hear from the public before approving the budgets. Council will finalize the budget on March 1.

Here is the schedule for councillor budget consultations across the city of Ottawa.

Monday, Feb. 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Ward 21 – Rideau Jock

Goulbourn Municipal Office, 2135 Huntley Rd.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 – 6:30 p.m.

Ward 10 – Gloucester-Southgate, Ward 16 – River, Ward 17 – Capital, Ward 18 – Alta Vista

Heron Road Community Centre, 1480 Heron Rd.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 – 6:30 p.m.

Ward 3 – Barrhaven West, Ward 24 – Barrhaven East

St. Mother Teresa High School, 440 Longfields Dr.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 – 7 p.m.

Ward 5 – West Carleton – March

West Carleton Client Service Centre, 5670 Carp Rd.

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – 7 p.m.

Ward 19 – Orleans South – Navan

Virtual session – link will be posted at Engage Ottawa when available.

Thursday, Feb. 9 – 6:30 p.m.

Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawson King hosts a virtual race equity budget consultation session for Ottawa's Black, Indigenous and racialized communities.

Virtual session – register at zoom.us. Once you fill out the information fields, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.

Saturday, Feb. 11 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ward 1 – Orleans East-Cumberland, Ward 2 – Orleans West – Innes, Ward 11 – Beacon Hill-Cyrville, Ward 19 – Orleans South – Navan.

Place d’Orléans, 110 Place d'Orleans Drive – Drop in meeting.

Monday, Feb. 13 – 7 p.m.

Ward 6 – Stittsville

Virtual session – register at zoom.us. Once you fill out the information fields, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Ward 4 – Kanata North, Ward 23 – Kanata South

Kanata Recreation Centre – 100 Charlie Rogers Place.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – 7 p.m.

Ward 14 – Somerset, Ward 15 – Kitchissipi, Ward 17 – Capital

Virtual session – link will be posted at Engage Ottawa when available

Thursday, Feb. 16 - 6:30 p.m.

Ward 13 – Rideau-Rockcliffe

Virtual session – register at zoom.us. Once you fill out the information fields, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.

Thursday, Feb. 16 – 7 p.m.

Ward 7 – Bay, Ward 8 – College, Ward 9 – Knoxdale-Merivale

Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Dr.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – 6:30 p.m.

Ward 22 – Riverside South-Findlay Creek

Virtual session – link will be posted at Engage Ottawa when available.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – 6:30 p.m.

Ward 3 – Barrhaven West, Ward 21 – Rideau-Jock, Ward 22 – Riverside South-Findlay Creek, Ward 24 – Barrhaven East.

Virtual session – please register at zoom.us. Once you fill out the information fields, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – 7 p.m.

Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier

Virtual session at teams.microsoft.com – link to be active in advance of meeting.

Budget meeting schedule

Here is the budget meeting schedule for city of Ottawa committees to discuss the 2023 budget:

Finance and Corporate Services Committee – Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Transit Commission – Feb. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee – Monday, Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Planning and Housing Committee – Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Audit Committee – Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Environment and Climate Change Committee – Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Transportation Committee – Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Public Library Board – Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee – Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Ottawa Police Services Board – Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.

Ottawa Board of Health – Feb. 27

Community Services Committee – Feb. 28

Council will finalize the budget on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m.