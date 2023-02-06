Here's how you can have your say on the 2023 city of Ottawa budget
Ottawa residents can have their say starting this week on the 2023 city of Ottawa draft budget.
Staff tabled the $5 billion budget document last week, calling for a 2.5 per cent property tax increase this year. If approved, the 2.5 per cent tax hike will increase the average urban property tax bill by $104 in 2023, along with increasing water and sewer rates an addition 4.2 per cent.
Councillors will be hosting draft budget consultation sessions between Feb. 6 and 20, while each city committee will hear from the public before approving the budgets. Council will finalize the budget on March 1.
Here is the schedule for councillor budget consultations across the city of Ottawa.
Monday, Feb. 6 – 6:30 p.m.
Ward 21 – Rideau Jock
Goulbourn Municipal Office, 2135 Huntley Rd.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 – 6:30 p.m.
Ward 10 – Gloucester-Southgate, Ward 16 – River, Ward 17 – Capital, Ward 18 – Alta Vista
Heron Road Community Centre, 1480 Heron Rd.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 – 6:30 p.m.
Ward 3 – Barrhaven West, Ward 24 – Barrhaven East
St. Mother Teresa High School, 440 Longfields Dr.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 – 7 p.m.
Ward 5 – West Carleton – March
West Carleton Client Service Centre, 5670 Carp Rd.
Wednesday, Feb. 8 – 7 p.m.
Ward 19 – Orleans South – Navan
Virtual session – link will be posted at Engage Ottawa when available.
Thursday, Feb. 9 – 6:30 p.m.
Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawson King hosts a virtual race equity budget consultation session for Ottawa's Black, Indigenous and racialized communities.
Virtual session – register at zoom.us. Once you fill out the information fields, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.
Saturday, Feb. 11 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Ward 1 – Orleans East-Cumberland, Ward 2 – Orleans West – Innes, Ward 11 – Beacon Hill-Cyrville, Ward 19 – Orleans South – Navan.
Place d’Orléans, 110 Place d'Orleans Drive – Drop in meeting.
Monday, Feb. 13 – 7 p.m.
Ward 6 – Stittsville
Virtual session – register at zoom.us. Once you fill out the information fields, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.
Wednesday, Feb. 15 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Ward 4 – Kanata North, Ward 23 – Kanata South
Kanata Recreation Centre – 100 Charlie Rogers Place.
Wednesday, Feb. 15 – 7 p.m.
Ward 14 – Somerset, Ward 15 – Kitchissipi, Ward 17 – Capital
Virtual session – link will be posted at Engage Ottawa when available
Thursday, Feb. 16 - 6:30 p.m.
Ward 13 – Rideau-Rockcliffe
Virtual session – register at zoom.us. Once you fill out the information fields, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.
Thursday, Feb. 16 – 7 p.m.
Ward 7 – Bay, Ward 8 – College, Ward 9 – Knoxdale-Merivale
Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Dr.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 – 6:30 p.m.
Ward 22 – Riverside South-Findlay Creek
Virtual session – link will be posted at Engage Ottawa when available.
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – 6:30 p.m.
Ward 3 – Barrhaven West, Ward 21 – Rideau-Jock, Ward 22 – Riverside South-Findlay Creek, Ward 24 – Barrhaven East.
Virtual session – please register at zoom.us. Once you fill out the information fields, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.
Thursday, Feb. 23 – 7 p.m.
Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier
Virtual session at teams.microsoft.com – link to be active in advance of meeting.
Budget meeting schedule
Here is the budget meeting schedule for city of Ottawa committees to discuss the 2023 budget:
- Finance and Corporate Services Committee – Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
- Transit Commission – Feb. 9 at 9:30 a.m.
- Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee – Monday, Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m.
- Planning and Housing Committee – Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m.
- Audit Committee – Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
- Environment and Climate Change Committee – Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m.
- Transportation Committee – Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m.
- Ottawa Public Library Board – Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.
- Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee – Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
- Ottawa Police Services Board – Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.
- Ottawa Board of Health – Feb. 27
- Community Services Committee – Feb. 28
Council will finalize the budget on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how you can have your say on the 2023 city of Ottawa budget
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Beyonce becomes most decorated artist in Grammys history; Harry Styles wins album of the year
Beyonce sits alone atop the Grammy throne as the ceremony's most decorated artist in history, but at the end of Sunday's show it was Harry Styles who walked away with the album of the year honour.
Powerful earthquake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 1,300
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.
First tank sent by Canada for Ukrainian forces arrives in Poland
The first of the Leopard 2 tanks Canada is donating to Ukrainian forces has arrived in Poland.
Advocates come together to help sailors stuck for months on tugboats in Quebec port
Groups that advocate for seafarers are expressing concern for 11 sailors who are spending a harsh Quebec winter aboard three tugboats that have been detained for months in the port of Trois-Rivières.
Drake, Michael Buble, Tobias Jesso Jr. among Canadian Grammy winners
Canadian pop favourites Michael Bublé and Drake each have a shiny new Grammy on their shelves, while singer-songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr. has two, thanks in part to Harry Styles.
'Natural power': 17-year-old undefeated Quebec boxer gears up for Canada Games
She started throwing punches to get exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now 17-year-old Talia Birch is gearing up to compete in the Canada Games as it opens up to female boxers for the first time
31,000 cards: Montreal woman passing along father's extensive collection of Expos baseball cards
A Montreal woman is passing along her father's extensive collection of over 31,000 Expos baseball cards. April Whitzman's father, Steve Whitzman, collected the cards from 1969 to 2016. A huge Expos fan, he's got every player covered.
Charles Kimbrough, best known for role in 'Murphy Brown,' dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on 'Murphy Brown,' died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.
New study highlights increasing prevalence of muscle dysmorphia among Canadian boys, young men
Canadian researchers are drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of 'a pathological pursuit of muscularity' among Canadian boys and young men, with a new study that found one in four were at risk of developing what's known as muscle dysmorphia.
Atlantic
-
The Big Thaw: Burst pipes, water damage wreaks havoc on Maritime homes
After one of the coldest days in years for most of the Maritimes, temperatures were up significantly Sunday. Now, after the big chill came the big thaw -- and a flood of calls for local plumbers.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
-
Suspicious death in north-end Dartmouth: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police say a suspicious death happened in Dartmouth Saturday evening.
Toronto
-
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on the Danforth that is now considered a homicide
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on the Danforth early Sunday morning, which police say is now being treated as a homicide.
-
Calls grow to declare Toronto homelessness a public health crisis after extreme cold
Councillors in Toronto are set to consider keeping warming centres open 24-7 for the rest of the winter amid growing calls for homelessness to be declared a public health crisis in the city.
-
Historic trees at Toronto's Osgoode Hall spared until Feb. 10 following interim injunction
The historic trees on the chopping block at Osgoode Hall in downtown Toronto will live to see another day.
Montreal
-
Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin scores two Grammys
Montreal conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin scored two Grammys for his classical works Sunday evening. Nézet-Séguin won best opera recording for "Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones," and best classical solo vocal album for "Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene."
-
Advocates come together to help sailors stuck for months on tugboats in Quebec port
Groups that advocate for seafarers are expressing concern for 11 sailors who are spending a harsh Quebec winter aboard three tugboats that have been detained for months in the port of Trois-Rivières.
-
Quebec Liberals to announce Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne candidate after Anglade's resignation
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) will announce its candidate for the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding Monday morning, almost three months after former party leader Dominique Anglade announced her resignation.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury cellphone sale goes wrong
Greater Sudbury Police Service say it has charged a man and a woman with multiple offences following the investigation into an online ad selling a cellular phone.
-
New study highlights increasing prevalence of muscle dysmorphia among Canadian boys, young men
Canadian researchers are drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of 'a pathological pursuit of muscularity' among Canadian boys and young men, with a new study that found one in four were at risk of developing what's known as muscle dysmorphia.
-
Saturday night stabbing in Sudbury leaves one in hospital
A teen is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries following an incident in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston Saturday evening.
London
-
London Lightning brings awareness to violence against women
London Lightning players looked a little different at their game Sunday, turning in their yellow jerseys for purple ones to bring awareness to the issue of male violence against women.
-
‘#ChooseToInclude trending in Canada’: Local Special Olympians benefit from donut sales
Kerry Cloney is getting in some extra bowling practice as she prepares for her next provincial tournament.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Seaforth Community Hospital declared over
The inpatient unit at Seaforth Community Hospital has reopened to admissions and transfers following a COVID-19 outbreak on the unit.
Winnipeg
-
‘Those are memories you retain for a long, long time.’: Main and Matheson Salisbury House up for sale
An iconic remnant of a beloved Manitoba restaurant chain is now on the market.
-
'Come home to mama': Family seek help in finding missing 14-year-old girl
The family of a 14-year-old girl missing for the last two weeks in Winnipeg is putting out a desperate plea for information.
-
Former Elmwood-Transcona MP to run in Portage-Lisgar
Lawrence Toet has joined the list of candidates seeking the federal Conservative nomination for the Portage-Lisgar riding.
Kitchener
-
Most read stories of the week: Conestoga Mall robbery, house explosion hearing, cancelled Valentine's Day
An armed robbery at Conestoga Mall, a hearing on a 2018 Kitchener house explosion, and a school cancelling Valentine's Day round out the most ready stories of the week.
-
Woolwich man arrested for alleged death threats to local MP
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Woolwich man after death threats were allegedly made to a local Member of Parliament online.
-
Waterloo region residents out enjoying warmer temperatures following cold stint
The arctic-like cold has come and gone and temperatures are on the rise.
Calgary
-
'Absolute nightmare': Calgarians call attention to the children unable to leave Ukraine
A group of Calgarians gathered along Memorial Drive Sunday to draw attention to what they call "disgusting" treatment of Ukrainian children.
-
New Calgary cricket program sees dozens of children hit the field
A new Calgary cricket league is allowing children to take a swing at the sport — and it's already seen its popularity skyrocket.
-
Calgary firefighter bounces back after removal of volleyball-sized tumour
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, and Saturday, on World Cancer Day, many shared their stories in the hopes of helping others.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city greenhouses on the verge of being condemned: report
Saskatoon will no longer supply its own flowers for its summer flowerpots and garden beds, according to a report before city councillors this week.
-
Sask. man dead following snowmobile collision
A person is dead following a snowmobile collision near Candle Lake early Sunday morning.
-
'A big part of my childhood': Regina student brings Lego to life through stop-motion animation
Jayson Reddekopp has been a Lego collector since he was a kid. Now in his second year of university, he’s bringing his passion to life using just his Lego pieces and an iPhone.
Edmonton
-
Family of man slain in northeast Edmonton searching for answers
An Edmonton family is in mourning after the sudden death of their son and brother in the city's northeast.
-
Woman stabbed in confrontation at grocery store
RCMP are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a Red Deer grocery store on Friday.
-
Local family preserving and passing on culture through dance
A Métis family is showing off their culture through dance, giving people a chance to enjoy it while also preserving it.
Vancouver
-
‘It's my only wish’: Grieving Surrey mother still waiting for justice in daughter's slaying
Two years after a young woman in Surrey was gunned down, her family says they still waiting for justice.
-
'I want to bring Blockbuster back': B.C. teen creates free movie lending library
Tucked away on a residential street in Langley, there's a blue cabinet filled with VHS tapes and DVDs bearing the once-familiar logo of Blockbuster video.
-
Vancouver council set to provide $2.8M funding boost for city’s mental health services
The City of Vancouver will be providing $2.8 million in funding to the local health authority to bolster the city’s mental health services, officials announced Sunday.
Regina
-
'A big part of my childhood': Regina student brings Lego to life through stop-motion animation
Jayson Reddekopp has been a Lego collector since he was a kid. Now in his second year of university, he’s bringing his passion to life using just his Lego pieces and an iPhone.
-
Over 40 dogs found in Fort Qu'Appelle home, court documents show
Two men from the Fort Qu'Appelle area were found guilty of causing distress to animals in a dog hoarding case.
-
Mischief charges laid after fire extinguisher set off in business: Regina police
Two youths were arrested after allegedly causing mischief in Regina’s downtown early Saturday night.