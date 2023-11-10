Here's how OC Transpo fares compare to other transit systems in Canada

Ottawa transit riders are paying one of the most expensive fares in Canada to board the bus and the O-Train, and fares are set to increase an average of 2.5 per cent in 2024.

The city of Ottawa's draft budget includes an increase in OC Transpo fares, with a monthly adult fare going up $3.25 a month and cash cares increasing a dime.

If approved by council, the cost of a new adult monthly bus pass will be $128.75 cents, while a single-trip cash fare will be $3.85.

A look at transit fares across the country shows Ottawa has the fourth-highest transit fares in Canada for an adult monthly bus pass and an adult single-trip cash fare.

Toronto's TTC has the highest monthly adult transit pass fare in Canada at $156, followed by Brampton Transit at $141.25 and Mississauga's MiWay at $131.

Gatineau's STO is increasing transit fares in 2024, with the cost of an adult monthly pass increasing $5 to $110. Kingston Transit charges $80 a month for an adult monthly pass.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the cost of adult monthly bus passes and single-trip fares at transit networks across Canada.

Adult monthly bus fares

Toronto TTC - $156

Brampton Transit - $141.25

Mississauga MiWay - $131

OC Transpo - $128.75 (2024 rate) (2023 rate is $125.50)

Hamilton Transit - $118.80

Calgary Transit - $112

Longueuil's RTL - $108

Winnipeg Transit - $107.80

Gatineau STO - $110 (2024 (2023 rate is $105)

Metro Vancouver Translink - $104.90 (1-Zone)

Edmonton Transit - $100

STM Montreal - $97

RTC (Quebec City) - $94.50

Grand River Transit (Kitchener-Waterloo) - $92

Regina Transit - $88

Adult single-trip cash fare

Gatineau STO - $4.50 (2024) (2023 rate is $4.25)

Brampton Transit - $4.50

Mississauga MiWay - $4

OC Transpo - $3.85 (2024) (2023 rate is $3.75)

Longueuil's RTL - $3.75

STM Montreal - $3.75

Grand River Transit (Kitchener-Waterloo) - $3.75

RTC Quebec City - $3.75

Calgary Transit - $3.60

Edmonton Transit - $3.50

Hamilton Transit - $3.50

TTC Toronto - $3.35

Regina Transit $3.25

Kingston Transit - $3.25

Winnipeg Transit - $3.15

2024 OC Transpo fare hikes (2023 fares in parentheses)