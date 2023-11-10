Here's how OC Transpo fares compare to other transit systems in Canada

OTTAWA
    Ottawa transit riders are paying one of the most expensive fares in Canada to board the bus and the O-Train, and fares are set to increase an average of 2.5 per cent in 2024.

    The city of Ottawa's draft budget includes an increase in OC Transpo fares, with a monthly adult fare going up $3.25 a month and cash cares increasing a dime.

    If approved by council, the cost of a new adult monthly bus pass will be $128.75 cents, while a single-trip cash fare will be $3.85.

    A look at transit fares across the country shows Ottawa has the fourth-highest transit fares in Canada for an adult monthly bus pass and an adult single-trip cash fare.

    Toronto's TTC has the highest monthly adult transit pass fare in Canada at $156, followed by Brampton Transit at $141.25 and Mississauga's MiWay at $131.

    Gatineau's STO is increasing transit fares in 2024, with the cost of an adult monthly pass increasing $5 to $110. Kingston Transit charges $80 a month for an adult monthly pass.

    CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the cost of adult monthly bus passes and single-trip fares at transit networks across Canada.

    Adult monthly bus fares

    • Toronto TTC - $156
    • Brampton Transit - $141.25
    • Mississauga MiWay - $131
    • OC Transpo - $128.75 (2024 rate) (2023 rate is $125.50)
    • Hamilton Transit - $118.80
    • Calgary Transit - $112
    • Longueuil's RTL - $108
    • Winnipeg Transit - $107.80
    • Gatineau STO - $110 (2024 (2023 rate is $105)
    • Metro Vancouver Translink - $104.90 (1-Zone)
    • Edmonton Transit - $100
    • STM Montreal - $97
    • RTC (Quebec City) - $94.50
    • Grand River Transit (Kitchener-Waterloo) - $92
    • Regina Transit - $88

    Adult single-trip cash fare

    • Gatineau STO - $4.50 (2024) (2023 rate is $4.25)
    • Brampton Transit - $4.50
    • Mississauga MiWay - $4
    • OC Transpo - $3.85 (2024) (2023 rate is $3.75)
    • Longueuil's RTL - $3.75
    • STM Montreal - $3.75
    • Grand River Transit (Kitchener-Waterloo) - $3.75
    • RTC Quebec City - $3.75
    • Calgary Transit - $3.60
    • Edmonton Transit - $3.50
    • Hamilton Transit - $3.50
    • TTC Toronto - $3.35
    • Regina Transit $3.25
    • Kingston Transit - $3.25
    • Winnipeg Transit - $3.15

    2024 OC Transpo fare hikes (2023 fares in parentheses)

    • Adult monthly pass - $128.75 ($125.50)
    • Youth monthly pass - $99.25 (96.75)
    • Senior monthly pass - $49 (47.75
    • Community monthly pass - $43.25 ($43.25)
    • EquiPass monthly pass - $58.25 ($58.25)
    • U-Pass (per semester) - $229.07 ($223.48)
    • Adult single-ride fare (cash) - $3.85 ($3.75)
    • Senior single-ride fare (cash) - $2.95 ($2.85)

    Correction

    The senior single-ride fare will increase 10 cents to $2.95 a month in 2024, under the proposed city of Ottawa budget.

