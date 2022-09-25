Here's how much you need to earn to afford a home in Ottawa
The income required to purchase a home in Ottawa has dropped $7,500 over the summer, but you will still need to have a six-figure income to buy your dream home.
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers will need to earn at least $129,980 to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for the average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
That's down from $137,050 required to purchase an average-priced home in Ottawa in June.
The report looks at the income required to purchase a home in Ottawa, with the average home price of $650,200 in August. The stress test rate was 7.3 per cent and the mortgage rate is 5.3 per cent.
Ottawa had the fifth-highest income requirement to purchase a home in August, of the 10 Canadian cities looked at by RateHub.ca. Vancouver had the highest income requirement of $223,850, followed by Toronto ($213,950), Victoria ($183,700) and Hamilton ($167.500).
RateHub.ca says all 10 Canadian cities studied saw a drop in the income required to purchase an average price home in August.
"Homes in every city we looked at are slightly easier to afford than they were two months ago. This is because rates have remained unchanged, while home prices have softened," says James Laird, Co-CEO of Ratehub.ca and President of Canwise mortgage lender.
According to RateHub.ca, the income required to buy an average-priced home in Ottawa in March was $121,700, before increasing to $137,050 in June. The mortgage rate and the stress test rate were lower in March (3.14 per cent mortgage rate, 5.25 per cent stress test rate) than in June and August.
Laird says if the Bank of Canada increases interest rates again and there is a stabilization of home prices, affordability will start to decrease again.
"If rate hikes were to come to an end soon and home prices continue to drop, affordability would keep improving."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how much you need to earn to afford a home in Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
Over 400,000 Maritimers still without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left over 400,000 Maritimers without power, as of midnight Sunday.
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Channel-Port aux Basques under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basques in Newfoundland is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea
North Korea on Sunday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North's growing nuclear threat.
Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph
Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within St. George's Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.
Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring in powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes with hundreds of thousands without power.
-
State of emergency declared for Cape Breton Regional Municipality: mayor, council
A state of local emergency has been declared by the mayor and council of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality amid widespread power outages, road closures, displaced residents, and structural damage as post-tropical storm Fiona makes its way across the island Saturday morning.
-
Over 400,000 Maritimers still without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left over 400,000 Maritimers without power, as of midnight Sunday.
Toronto
-
'Enough is enough:' Will Brampton's municipal election be a referendum on the dysfunction that has plagued city hall?
Todd Letts believes that Brampton is perhaps “Ontario’s best asset” for future job growth thanks to a large tract of developable industrial land unmatched in the GTA and a highly educated workforce.
-
Toronto collision leaves motorcyclist dead
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in the Toronto's Fairbank neighbourhood.
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight
Pop music legends Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster will be officially inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Saturday.
Montreal
-
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
-
Duhaime warns of 'distortion of the century' with widespread support not projected to result in election wins
Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime campaigned in his own Chauveau riding Saturday, urging residents to vote for him, or risk the “electoral distortion of the century.”
-
Quebecers can vote in advance starting Sunday
Advance polls will be held on Sunday and Monday, with polling stations open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Shriners gather in the Sault to welcome new members
Nearly 500 Shriners and their partners from across Ontario gathered in the Sault for the philanthropic organization's annual Fall Ceremonial.
-
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
-
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre in search of new home, needs it quick
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre says the Near North District School Board has told the group they can't operate out of West Ferris Secondary School anymore.
London
-
Hoping the return of HOCO will take the edge off FOCO
Western University has returned Homecoming to its traditional late September time frame — the move comes after years of what has become FOCO, a fake Homecoming weekend launched by students and geared specifically to partying. Western officials are hoping to put the emphasis back on university pride.
-
Listowel, Ont. emergency department to close overnight Saturday
As a shortage of healthcare workers continues to plague the province, the emergency department of Listowel Memorial Hospital finds itself the latest victim.
-
Newly renovated basketball courts unveiled in West Lions Park in honour of Our London Family
Two newly upgraded basketball courts in central London, Ont. were unveiled to the public Saturday morning in honour of the Afzaal family. “The project will provide lasting change and access to sport for London’s youth, and it demonstrates the power that sport has to bring people together,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a statement.
Winnipeg
-
'We were pretty lucky': Winnipegger living in Halifax dealing with Fiona aftermath
As a Winnipegger living in Halifax, Justin Cross says he didn't know what to expect as post-tropical storm Fiona pummelled Atlantic Canada.
-
Winnipeg police warn of 'new twist' on scam targeting grandparents
A new twist on a scam targeting grandparents has Winnipeg police warning the public to be alert and trust their gut when answering the phone.
-
Former politician Bill Blaikie dies after battle with kidney cancer
The family of retired politician Bill Blaikie has confirmed he has died after a battle with cancer.
Kitchener
-
‘We’re not giving up’: mother continues search for answers in son’s death
The mother of Joshua Bennett, an 18-year-old Etobicoke man found dead in Kitchener last year, is not giving up her search for answers, as she returned to the community on Saturday in hopes of gaining more information about what happened to her son.
-
Homecoming weekend raises safety concerns in Waterloo region
Partygoers have returned to Waterloo’s university district for homecoming festivities and revelers are excited to be back taking part in a long-standing tradition they missed out on because of the pandemic.
-
Guelph homecoming game takes on extra meaning for father-and-son football coaches
The University of Guelph homecoming weekend saw the Gryphons football squad take to the field with a heartwarming duo behind the bench.
Calgary
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
-
Senior dies after 'physical confrontation' with police in Sundre
Alberta's police watchdog has been called in after a senior died following a physical confrontation with Mounties at a Sundre hospital.
-
Calgarian Melissa O'Neill goes undercover for Season 5 of The Rookie
The latest season of the hit TV show The Rookie launches Sunday with a former Calgarian front and centre.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
Puppy trapped in well rescued by Sask. fire crews
Buckland Fire and Rescue were called out to the Wahpeton Dakota Nation with reports that someone was stuck in a well Friday night and ended up saving a puppy.
-
New APTN show spotlights Indigenous businesses
Reality TV fans have a new opportunity to get their fix of business shows, as a new series features Indigenous businesspeople from across Canada.
Edmonton
-
'I don't want giving to hurt': Edmonton Food Bank seeks donations of any size as demand soars
Bags of food donations were picked up around the city over the day for the Edmonton Food Bank's (EFB) annual food drive, which comes as the demand for services reaches record highs.
-
Backyard stage brings live music opportunities to Fort Saskatchewan neighborhood
A Fort Saskatchewan family is looking to create a new live music venue in their community – right in their backyard.
-
Officer injured, man arrested after brandishing knife at Edmonton airport: RCMP
A police officer was injured while responding to a report of a man brandishing a knife at Edmonton International Airport Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayoral candidates debate how to make Chinatown, DTES safer
The increase in street crime and random violence that's currently plaguing Vancouver is particularly noticeable in Chinatown.
-
5 overdose deaths in 9 hours prompt police warning in Kelowna, B.C.
Five people died of overdoses in nine hours in Kelowna on Saturday, according to local police.
-
Vancouver gas prices are predicted to come close to their all-time high on Sunday
The price of a litre of regular gasoline in Metro Vancouver is expected to rise again on Sunday by as much as 13 cents, a total that would bring the region close to its all-time high.
Regina
-
Women in Curling Summit 'hits the button' in Regina
For the first time ever, Saskatchewan hosted the Women in Curling Summit. The one day event was held in Regina on Saturday and acted as an introduction to one of Canada’s premier winter activities.
-
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
-
Two women charged in Regina following stolen vehicle incident: Regina police
A stolen vehicle was intercepted and two women were arrested by Regina police after an incident on Sept. 21.