Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed over the Christmas and New Year's holidays this year.
MALLS
CF Rideau Centre
- Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
Bayshore Shopping Centre
- Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
St. Laurent Shopping Centre
- Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
Place d'Orléans
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
Tanger Outlets
- Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
Carlingwood Shopping Centre
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
Billings Bridge Shopping Centre
- Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
GROCERIES
Most grocery stores in the city will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
The following stores will be open on New Year's Day:
- Loblaws, 64 Isabella St.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne, 951 Bank St.
ALCOHOL
LCBO stores, Beer Stores and Wine Rack stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Stores will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Select stores will be open on Boxing Day. Check store hours ahead of time before heading out.
The Wine Rack says stores located within grocery stores will follow the grocer's store hours. Standalone stores will operate on Sunday hours on New Year's Eve.
MUSEUMS
Canadian Museum of Nature
- Christmas Eve: Closed
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year's Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Christmas Eve: Closes at 2 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Christmas Eve: Closes at 2 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Christmas Eve: Closes at 2 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Canadian War Museum
- Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
Canadian Museum of History
- Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
National Gallery of Canada
- Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Diefenbunker
- Christmas Eve: Closed
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
CITY SERVICES
Client Service Centres
The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.
All services at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West), Ben Franklin Place (101 Centrepointe Drive), Kanata (580 Terry Fox Drive), Orleans (255 Centrum Boulevard) and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1.
The Metcalfe, West Carleton, and North Gower Client Service Centres will be closed from Monday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Jan. 5.
The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1.
The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed from Friday, Dec. 22 until Monday, Jan. 1. It will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25 or New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1. The pick-up will take place on the following day. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
Residents can sign up to receive reminders and service alerts for their waste collection day by email or phone call at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar. They can also can download the Ottawa Collection Calendar mobile app for Apple or Android devices to confirm their collection day.
The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1. It will be open on Boxing Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.. For Trail Waste Facility hours, visit ottawa.ca.
Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags or frozen into a snowbank will not be collected.
Parking
Free parking will be available at City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West), from Sunday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. until Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m., and from Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 1 at 7 a.m..
The ByWard Market Garage at 70 Clarence Street and the Dalhousie Garage at 141 Clarence Street will offer free parking from Sunday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. until Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m., and from Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 1 at 7 a.m..
At these facilities, exit gates will be placed in the ‘up’ position during these time periods to allow for free exits. If a vehicle remains in the garage when the gate goes to the ‘down’ position, drivers are responsible to pay for the full time spent in the garage.
All other City parking regulations apply.
Transit Services
OC Transpo holiday service will run from Monday, Dec. 25 to Friday, Jan. 5. Visit octranspo.com for information on hours of operation, frequency adjustments and schedules for bus routes and O-Train Line 1 during the holidays.
With the 2-for-1 DayPass, two customers, 13 years of age or older, can ride all day for the price of one DayPass. The 2-for-1 deal is valid on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and every Saturday and Sunday. Kids 12 years of age or younger can ride for free throughout the year on OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo.
Free transit service will be provided on Sunday, Dec. 31. Ride for free on New Year’s Eve after 6 p.m. courtesy of Safer Roads Ottawa and MADD.
Use the Travel Planner or Transit, the recommended app for OC Transpo customers, to plan your New Year’s Eve trip. O-Train Line 1 will run until 2 a.m., after which night bus service will run through downtown. Line 2 bus service will run until 1 a.m. and trips will be added on other busy bus routes. Fare gates will be open, and OC Transpo will have staff at some stations to help customers.
Customers can get real-time schedule information, 24 hours a day, by using the Transit app, calling 613-560-1000 or texting 560560 plus their four-digit bus stop number or first three letters of the station name. Standard rates apply.
OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open throughout the holidays to help customers with schedules and trip planning, including:
- Sunday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1. It will be open:
- Sunday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres currently remain closed.
Para Transpo:
Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Christmas, Boxing and New Year's Days.
Regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled, but customers may book trips for these days by using My Para Transpo or by calling 613-560-5000 up to seven days in advance.
Customers are reminded to suspend their regular booking if they will be on vacation during the holiday season.
Para Transpo phone reservation and information / cancellation lines will be available over the holidays during regular hours, except for Sunday, Dec. 24, when the information / cancellation line will be available until 3 a.m..
Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 to connect with customer service representatives from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., or until 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.
To contact Para Transpo regarding holiday scheduling, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000.
The taxi coupon line will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 1.
OC Transpo Lost and Found will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 29, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 28, and will be closed all day on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.
For more information on holiday service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Recreation and cultural services
Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season, including public swimming, fitness and public skating facilities. Please check ottawa.ca for Winter Break drop-in schedules.
Some holiday-themed registered programs will be offered at community centres and arenas. Browse register.ottawa.ca or check with your facility to register.
The City’s four refrigerated outdoor rinks are open, weather permitting. Check the alert status on the homepage of ottawa.ca before going.
Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink has scheduled activities that may be altered for the Winter Break.
Community outdoor rinks will open after the weather is favourable for ice-making.
Sledding hills will be open, weather permitting. Check the alert status on the homepage of ottawa.ca.
Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24 to Wednesday, Dec. 27, and on Monday, Jan. 1. Check shenkmanarts.ca for modified holiday hours.
The Box Office at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 14.
Archives Branch (James Bartleman Centre and the Rideau Archives) will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 19 to Monday, Jan. 1.
Ottawa Public Health
The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1. The Site mobile van will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 31 but will otherwise operate as usual from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m..
Visit the ParentingInOttawa web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1.
The Ottawa Public Health Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1.
Dental clinics will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1.
The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1.
Employment and Social Services
All four Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 1:
- 370 Catherine Street
- 2339 Ogilvie Road
- 100 Constellation Drive
- 2020 Walkley Road
Municipal child care services
All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1.
Parents are advised to check the operating hours of their child care centre during the holiday season.
Ottawa Public Library
The Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 1.
Branches and services will operate on a regular schedule from Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 30.
On Sunday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 31, all branches normally open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..
Visit the OPL website for hours of operation at OPL’s 33 branches further information and to access library resources and services online.
