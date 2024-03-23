Here are your rights when towing your vehicle in Ontario

Residents in Ontario have their own rights when it comes to towing their vehicles, according to the province’s Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act (TSSEC).

As of January, Ontario has new TSSEA rules. Here’s a list of some of these rules:

You have the right to decide who can tow your vehicle and to what location -- unless directed otherwise by police.

Every tow truck operator and company must have a Certificate to operate in Ontario. You have the right to ask for either a physical or a digital copy of the certificate number.

Tow truck operators must obtain your written consent before towing your vehicle.

You have the right to be provided with an invoice and a receipt upon payment.

Rates should fall within the range set by the Ministry of Transportation.

You have the right to choose your payment method, such as cash, cheque, credit card or debit.

Towed vehicles must be transported along the most direct route.

You have the right to retrieve personal property from your towed vehicle at no charge.

TSSEA regulations and the Highway Traffic Act and its regulations must be followed at all times.

Consumers have the right to file complaints with MTO’s towing office through an online portal. The portal will be posted online.

“Be aware of the risks associated with allowing tow truck operators to provide you with roadside assistance,” CAA said on its website.

CAA adds that choosing a certified company to handle the towing helps alleviate the stress associated with using the wrong tactics to tow the vehicle.

More information is available online.