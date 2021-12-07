Ottawa continues to lead the way in vaccinations for children aged five to 11 in Ontario.

As of Monday, Ottawa Public Health says 35 per cent of children five to 11 in the city have had their first dose. That amount of coverage is number one in the province by public health unit, slightly ahead of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health, according to provincial statistics.

In addition to community clinics, booked through the provincial portal, Ottawa Public Health is holding rotating pop-up clinics after school hours at 73 different schools until Dec. 23. Vaccines can also be obtained at many local pharmacies.

Clinics on school days will be held in the afternoon, but there are also clinics that begin in the morning on weekends at some schools.

OPH says after-hours school vaccinations clinics are open to anyone born in 2016 or earlier who lives in a neighbourhood near the school. They do not need to be students at that school.

Drop-in appointments are available on a first come first served basis during clinic hours. If the clinic is very busy, appointment cards may be given with a return time. A parent or guardian's consent is required for children aged five to 11.

Here are the after school clinics that will be available in Ottawa this week:

Dec. 7

Connaught Public School, 1149 Gladstone Ave.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Kars on the Rideau Public School, 6680 Dorack Dr. Kars

3 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Robert Bateman Public School, 1250 Blohm Dr.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

St Luke Catholic Elementary School, 2485 Dwight Cres.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Centre éducatif Séraphin-Marion, 2147 Loyola Ave.

3 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Dec. 8

Castlefrank Elementary School, 55 McCurdy Drive, Kanata

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Dunlop Public School, 1310 Pebble Rd.

3 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

École élémentaire publique Gabrielle-Roy, 3395 D'Aoust Ave.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Pinecrest Public school, 1281 McWatters Rd., Nepean

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

École élémentaire catholique des Pins, 1487 Ridgebrook Dr.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Dec. 9

Farley Mowat Public School, 75 Waterbridge Dr.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

École élémentaire publique Mamawi, 20 Harrison St.

4:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Metcalfe Public School, 2701 8th Line Rd.

3:15 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

St. Brother André Elementary School, 1923 Elmridge Dr.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

École élémentaire publique Trille des Bois, 140 Genest Rd.

4:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Dec. 10

Alta Vista Public School, 1349 Randall Ave.

4 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

St. Michael School, 437 Donald St.

3:20 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Dec. 11

Bayshore Public School, 145 Woodridge Crescent

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

D. Roy Kennedy Public School, 919 Woodroffe Ave.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse, 235 McArthur Ave.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 12

Carson Grove Elementary School, 1401 Matheson Rd.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Roberta Bondar Public School, 159 Lorry Greenberg Drive

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne, 235 Beausoleil Dr.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 13

Dunning-Foubert Elementary School, 1610 Prestwick Dr.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Jack Donohue Public School, 101 Penrith St.