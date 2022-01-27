As Ottawa Public Health continues to encourage residents to get their booster dose, statistics show only two Ottawa neighbourhoods have at least 70 per cent of eligible residents with three doses.

As of Wednesday, 59 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older had received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Ottawa Public Health says of the 765,623 residents aged 18 and older who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 501,118 people have received the third dose.

According to the Ottawa Neighbourhood Study, only two neighbourhoods have at least 70 per cent of eligible residents with two doses: Island Park – Wellington West and Old Ottawa South.

The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study looks at the vaccination rates of residents in all neighbourhoods across the city, as of Jan. 17.

Vars, which has the highest rate of two-dose COVID-19 vaccination for residents aged 5 and older in Ottawa, ranks 32nd for third doses at 60.7 per cent.

Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont has the lowest rate of booster doses administered to residents 18 and older at 29 per cent.

Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest third dose rates (18+)

Island Park – Wellington West – 74.4 per cent

Old Ottawa South – 72.9 per cent

Merivale Gardens – Grenfell Glen - Pineglen - Country Place – 69.7 per cent

Rockcliffe Park – 69.7 per cent

Laurentian – 68.8 per cent

Lindenlea – New Edinburgh – 68.5 per cent

Hunt Club Woods – Quintarra – Revelstoke – 68.2 per cent

Crystal Bay – Lakeview Park – 67.8 per cent

Glebe – Dow's Lake – 67.4 per cent

Trend – Arlington – 67.1 per cent

(As of Jan. 17, 2021)

Ottawa neighbourhoods with the lowest third dose rates (18+)

Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont – 29 per cent

Parkwood Hills – Stewart Farm – 30.7 per cent

Bayshore – Belltown – 34.8 per cent

Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen – 36.9 per cent

Overbrook - McArthur - 40.7 per cent

Vanier South – 41.7 per cent

Emerald Woods – Sawmill Creek – 41.9 per cent

Lowertown – 43.4 per cent

Pineview – 43.6 per cent

Carlington – 43.8 per cent

(As of Jan. 17, 2021)

The total population for each Ottawa neighbourhood is based on neighbourhood populations as of Sept. 1, 2021.