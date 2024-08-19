Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
The wave of backlash began after Capital Pride issued a statement on Aug. 6 expressing solidarity with Palestinians and accusing the Israeli government for "pinkwashing" the ongoing Israel-Hamas war by citing its LGBTQ2S+ inclusivity in an effort to "draw attention away" from its actions in Gaza.
The statement condemned, "in the strongest possible terms," the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023. It also pledged to "recognize the ongoing genocide against Palestinians" in opening remarks at 2024 Capital Pride Festival signature events, among other commitments.
While some organizations, such as Queers4Palestine Ottawa applauded Capital Pride for pledging to boycott Israeli companies, the statement drew considerable backlash from Jewish residents and advocacy groups such as B'nai Brith Canada and the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.
It didn't take long for some local organizations and leaders to announce they were pulling out of this Sunday's parade.
Here are the organizations and leaders who have confirmed to CTV News that they will not be participating in Capital Pride events this year:
Jewish Federation of Ottawa
In a statement last week, the Jewish Federation of Ottawa said it met with the Capital Pride co-chairs to "address our serious concerns about their recent antisemitic statement."
But in a statement on Wednesday, the organization decided it would not be participating.
"While our initial meeting was positive, Capital Pride’s board has decided they are unwilling to reconsider or act on their position and make this year’s Pride events safe and inclusive for all," a statement by the organization said.
"Given Capital Pride's refusal to adjust its stance, and the significant harm this position poses to the safety of the Jewish community, the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and our community partners have made the difficult but necessary decision to withdraw from this year's Pride parade.
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its partner organizations are calling on Capital Pride to "reflect on the principles of unity and solidarity that Pride is meant to represent."
Liberal Party of Canada
The Liberal Part of Canada, who has participated in the Pride parade in Ottawa in the past, told CTV News it would not be participating this year.
"In light of recent decisions made by the Capital Pride board, the Liberal Party has decided not to participate in Capital Pride events this year, and instead will host our own event to celebrate Ottawa's 2SLGBTQI+ communities," said Liberal Party spokesperson Parker Lund in a statement.
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB)
Eastern Ontario's largest school board (OCDSB) said in a statement on Monday afternoon that it will not be participating in this year's Pride parade.
"Ahead of this year’s Capital Pride, organizers of the parade issued a statement concerning events in the Middle East. In response to this statement, some members of the community have expressed feeling unsafe and unwelcome. For an event seeking to promote equity and inclusion, the impact of this decision sadly runs counter to what we have always embraced about Pride," the school board said.
"As a result, we have come to the difficult decision that the District will not participate in the parade this year. "
The issue is likely to be discussed at a special board meeting on Monday evening.
"We know that the decision not to participate will be upsetting to some members of our community. Indeed, we deeply regret that we will not be there to showcase our pride," the board said.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said last week that he was disappointed to see Capital Pride stand behind its original statement.
"This decision by the board, days before the start of Pride, has unfortunately created an atmosphere where many now do not feel welcome to participate. Pride has always been and should continue to be a celebration of diversity and inclusion where no one feels excluded for who they are. I encourage the board of Capital Pride to take steps to ensure no one feels excluded this year," he wrote on social media.
"I will be attending Pride activities in the days ahead but unless there is a change in approach, I will not be participating in events organized by Capital Pride this year," he said.
CHEO (Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario)
In a memo sent to staff at CHEO obtained by CTV News Ottawa, CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter says the children's hospital is a welcoming place for all, no matter who they love or what they believe, and that Capital Pride's statement conflicts with those values.
"Instead of focusing on what brings us together in support of 2SLGBTQ+ people, or even what might bring us together in calling for peace in the Middle East, the Committee chose to repurpose the Pride Parade to protest Israel. As a result, we are hearing from members of both the CHEO and broader communities that they no longer feel safe or welcome to attend," Munter wrote.
"Having CHEO participate in this year’s Pride Parade under these circumstances would send a message of exclusion, which is the opposite of what we believe. Sadly therefore, there won't be an official CHEO contingent in this year’s Pride Parade. This should not be construed as taking a stance on an international issue. This is about supporting inclusivity and safety for our colleagues, families and volunteers."
The Ottawa Hospital
Cameron Love, the president and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital issued a statement to staff on Friday.
"After detailed and thoughtful discussions with our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Council and Pride Community@TOH, we have made the very difficult decision to withdraw from this year's Capital Pride Parade. This decision did not come lightly, and we are heartbroken that we will not be there to celebrate," Love wrote in the email obtained by CTV News Ottawa.
"Inclusivity and supporting all communities we serve is very important to us as a hospital, as is the safety of any TOH staff/physician, and patient. We feel it would not be responsible for us to send staff, physicians, their family and friends, as well as patients to this event."
Love wrote that the hospital would continue to discuss other ways to support and celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community throughout the year.
Montfort Hospital
The Montfort Hospital in Ottawa's east end serves the city's francophone community.
The hospital said in a statement to CTV News that it will not be participating this year.
"As a hospital, we have a duty to be a care environment, and an employer, where everyone feels welcome and safe. We were looking forward to participating in the Pride Parade; a first for Montfort. However, in light of recent developments, we are postponing our participation to a future edition," said Montfort Hospital's president and CEO Dominic Giroux.
Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE)
The Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) is Ottawa's French Catholic school board representing over 27,000 students and 3,000 staff.
The board said in a letter to parents that it has participated in the parade for six years, but would be withdrawing from this year's event.
"A few days ago, the Capital Pride organizing committee released a statement taking a position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This position, despite the initially inclusive event, sends a message of exclusion which does not correspond to the deep values of the CECCE," said director of education for CECCE Marc Bertrand in French.
"As a school board, we are committed to promoting a culture of inclusion where every person, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, country of origin or religion, feels respected and valued. Participating in this parade, in the current context, could send a message contrary to our principles and our unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion."
University of Ottawa
The University of Ottawa said in a statement that it is "committed to fostering a space of respect and inclusion for all."
"In light of recent statements made by Capital Pride, the University has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the 2024 Capital Pride Parade. The statements do not align with the University’s broader mission and values," said uOttawa spokesperson Jesse Robichaud in an email.
"This decision does not change our enthusiasm and commitment toward celebrating Pride and supporting the LGBTQ2S+ community on our campuses and throughout our region."
U.S Embassy in Ottawa
U.S. ambassador to Canada David Cohen told CTV News Ottawa that he and the American embassy in Ottawa will not be formally participating in the parade.
"We’re not comfortable with statements made by capital pride. As an institution and embassy we will not participating in the parade," Cohen said.
"We did sign the Diplomats for Equality statement. We think it’s important that statement speaks to gay Pride. That’s what we are here for – to support our colleagues."
Public Service Pride Network (PSPN)
The Public Service Pride Network (PSPN) represents 2SLGBTQIA+ employees in the federal public service.
The organization said in an email to employees that it will not be participating in the parade and will be celebrating with events organized by PSPN.
"Having heard a lot of thoughts and concerns about this year's Capital Pride, the Public Service Pride Network (PSPN) wants to focus on inclusive, safe and people-centred events that celebrate our pride in our 2SLGBTQIA+ communities," the organization said.
NDP still plans to attend
The New Democratic Party of Canada still plans to attend Capital Pride, stating its intent is to show people, "especially young 2SLGBTQ people, in Ottawa and across the country that we see them and support them."
"The NDP has been absolutely unequivocally clear in our position on the Israel-Hamas war. We continue to advocate vocally for a ceasefire, for the safe return of all hostages, for humanitarian aid, and for actions that will bring justice, peace and safety for everyone in the region," said a spokesperson in a statement.
The German Embassy in Ottawa confirmed in an email that it will be participating in the parade, but said in a post on X last week that it would not support "delegitimizing" Israel or promote BDS efforts.
"Pride events have to be a safe and supportive space for all 2SLGBTQIA+ people and should not to be misused for other political purposes," the embassy said.
The embassy says staff will be marching with Diplomats for Equality.
CTV News has also reached out to other organizations, including sponsors, on whether they will be participating in the Capital Pride Events.
The annual Capital Pride Festival kicked off this weekend, and is set to conclude with the parade on Sunday.
With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello and Ted Raymond
This story will be updated
