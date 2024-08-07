Ottawa's Capital Pride draws backlash following pledge to stand in solidarity with Palestinians

Capital Pride, the LGBTQ2S+ organization that puts on Ottawa's annual pride parade, is drawing backlash from Jewish community groups following a statement this week expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

The statement, issued Tuesday, addresses the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, saying the conflict has led to rising levels of antisemitism and Islamophobia worldwide, including in Canada.

"Over the past year, we have been witness to escalating levels of violence in Israel and Palestine. We are aware of how polarizing this conflict has been and how painful it is for members of our local communities to witness the ongoing death and devastation inflicted on innocent civilians. In this moment, 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations across the country and around the world have been called upon to take action," the statement says.

Capital Pride says it is committed to creating safe spaces for all queer and trans people and stressed that intolerance has no place at its events.

"Following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the world watched in horror as the full extent of the atrocities committed against civilians were uncovered. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the acts of terrorism committed that day," Capital Pride says. "By the same token, we cannot stay silent in the face of Israel’s endless and brutal campaign in Gaza and mounting violence in the West Bank, where innocent Palestinians—many of whom have friends, families and loved ones in our communities—are being slaughtered, dehumanized and dispossessed of their land in flagrant violation of international law."

The Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 killed 1,200 people and more than 250 people were taken hostage. Israel's retaliation has led to widespread destruction and displacement in Gaza. Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's health ministry. Survivors face a deepening humanitarian crisis as Israeli restrictions and the ongoing fighting limit people's ability to access medical supplies and food.

Capital Pride's statement went on to accuse Israel of "pinkwashing" the war in Gaza. Pinkwashing is a term used to describe when entities such as corporations or governments use pro-LGBTQ2S+ messaging to downplay other, more negative elements.

"By portraying itself as a protector of the rights of queer and trans people in the Middle East, Israel seeks to draw attention away from its abhorrent human rights abuses against Palestinians," Capital Pride says. "We refuse to be complicit in this violence. Indeed, to withhold our solidarity from Palestinians in the name of upholding 2SLGBTQIA+ rights betrays the promise of liberation that guides our work."

Consensual same-sex sexual conduct is banned in Gaza on the basis of a 1936 British Mandate ordinance, according to Amnesty International.

A response to information request by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada also cites sources saying neither the Palestinian Authority governing in the West Bank nor Hamas, which governs in Gaza, recognize LGBT rights.

Capital Pride says it will recognize "the ongoing genocide against Palestinians" in opening remarks at 2024 Capital Pride Festival signature events, review sponsorship agreements using resources from the Palestinian Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) National Committee's boycott list, host a queer Arab showcase event, and push for "an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, increased access to humanitarian aid, and more accessible pathways for refugees."

The 2024 Capital Pride Festival takes place Aug. 17 to 25, with the theme "Listen. Learn. Act."

Jewish groups condemn statement

Jewish groups, including the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and B'nai Brith Canada, condemned Capital Pride's statement on Wednesday.

"Although Capital Pride recognizes the horrors of the October 7th terrorist attack, their statement turns Pride into a protest against Israel, the only Jewish homeland in the world and the only country singled out by Capital Pride. It does nothing to achieve the peace everyone wants to see overseas. Instead, it creates conditions for more hateful antisemitic rhetoric targeting Ottawa’s Jewish community here at home," the Jewish Federation of Ottawa said.

"By making anti-Israel policy a centrepiece of Pride, Capital Pride creates a climate where Jews are targeted, unwelcome and unsafe, undermining the entire purpose of Pride. Pride is supposed to embrace the diverse backgrounds of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and should not ask anyone to leave part of their cultural or religious identity at the door to feel safe and included."

B'nai Brith Canada accused Capital Pride of hypocrisy between "their professed commitment to inclusivity and their divisive practices."

"Despite claiming to stand in solidarity, Capital Pride's actions have further marginalized Jewish LGBTQ+ members, who are already deeply affected by the rising tide of anti-Jewish hate in society," the B'nai Brith said. "By promoting the BDS movement, which is known for its antisemitic rhetoric and actions, Capital Pride not only alienates Jewish LGBTQ+ members but also promotes a broader culture of antisemitism. This directly conflicts with their stated aim of creating a safe and inclusive space for all members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa is calling for an apology and to "reassess its position and work towards true inclusivity and support for all community members." B'nai Brith Canada called on Capital Pride to "practice what they preach and ensure a truly inclusive and safe space for all."

When reached for comment, Capital Pride declined an interview and referred CTV News Ottawa to its statement.