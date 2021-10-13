OTTAWA -- A motion to have a judicial inquiry into the LRT was replaced by a motion to instead have the city's auditor general investigate the problem-plagued line.

Coun. Catherine McKenney put forward a motion, seconded by Coun. Carol Anne Meehan, to formally request a judicial inquiry into all aspects of the LRT transit system as it relates to the good government of the municipality, or the conduct of its public business, and its impacts on residents and taxpayers.

McKenney's motion was presented in advance at the previous council meeting in September before it was formally debated Wednesday.

However, Coun. Glen Gower put forward a replacement motion, seconded by Coun. Jean Cloutier, which asks the city's auditor general an audit of City staff’s recommended approach that led to the procurement and implementation of the Stage 1 LRT system.

It was that motion that passed 14 to 9 on Wednesday. Here is how each councillor and the mayor voted:

Matt Luloff – Yes

Laura Dudas – Yes

Jan Harder – Yes

Eli El-Chantiry – Yes

Glen Gower – Yes

Theresa Kavanagh – No

Rick Chiarelli – No

Keith Egli – Yes

Diane Deans – No

Tim Tierney – Yes

Mathieu Fleury – No

Rawlson King – No

Catherine McKenney – No

Jeff Leiper – No

Riley Brockington – Yes

Shawn Menard – No

Jean Cloutier – Yes

Catherine Kitts – Yes

George Darouze – Yes

Scott Moffatt – Yes

Carole Anne Meehan – No

Allan Hubley – Yes

Jim Watson – Yes