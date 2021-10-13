Advertisement
Here are the councillors who voted for and against an auditor general investigation into LRT
OTTAWA -- A motion to have a judicial inquiry into the LRT was replaced by a motion to instead have the city's auditor general investigate the problem-plagued line.
Coun. Catherine McKenney put forward a motion, seconded by Coun. Carol Anne Meehan, to formally request a judicial inquiry into all aspects of the LRT transit system as it relates to the good government of the municipality, or the conduct of its public business, and its impacts on residents and taxpayers.
McKenney's motion was presented in advance at the previous council meeting in September before it was formally debated Wednesday.
However, Coun. Glen Gower put forward a replacement motion, seconded by Coun. Jean Cloutier, which asks the city's auditor general an audit of City staff’s recommended approach that led to the procurement and implementation of the Stage 1 LRT system.
It was that motion that passed 14 to 9 on Wednesday. Here is how each councillor and the mayor voted:
Matt Luloff – Yes
Laura Dudas – Yes
Jan Harder – Yes
Eli El-Chantiry – Yes
Glen Gower – Yes
Theresa Kavanagh – No
Rick Chiarelli – No
Keith Egli – Yes
Diane Deans – No
Tim Tierney – Yes
Mathieu Fleury – No
Rawlson King – No
Catherine McKenney – No
Jeff Leiper – No
Riley Brockington – Yes
Shawn Menard – No
Jean Cloutier – Yes
Catherine Kitts – Yes
George Darouze – Yes
Scott Moffatt – Yes
Carole Anne Meehan – No
Allan Hubley – Yes
Jim Watson – Yes