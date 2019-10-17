

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





You’ll need your rain gear again today.

A Special Weather Statement remains in effect for Ottawa, warning of heavy rain continuing through the day. Environment Canada says 40 to 50 mm of rain could fall by this evening.

East of Ottawa, a Rainfall Warning continues for Cornwall, Maxville, Winchester, Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell. Some areas could see up to 60 mm of rain.

Ottawa received 16 mm of rain on Wednesday.

Through the first 15 days of the month, Ottawa had only received 10 mm of rain.