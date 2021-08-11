OTTAWA -- A hot and humid night and Thursday are in the forecast, as a heat warning continues for Ottawa.

Environment Canada briefly issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, but the warning ended as the system moved out of the region.

The heat warning remains in effect for a third straight day.

"Temperatures will soar into the low 30s once again today and again Thursday," said Environment Canada, noting it will feel like 40 degrees with the humidex.

"Cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive by Friday or by the weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast says it will be partly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. A low of 21 C.

The heat warning could last into Thursday, Environment Canada says. The forecast for Thursday is mainly cloudy with a chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm, and a high of 30 C with a humidex of 38.

Friday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 27 C.

Cooler weather is expected to move in by the weekend. The current forecast calls for sunny days both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-twenties.

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTRES OPEN

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency cooling centres to give people a place to escape from the heat.

The following sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: