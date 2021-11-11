OTTAWA -- Patrons of an Arnprior sports bar are being warned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is investigating a possible exposure to COVID-19 at The Prior Sports Bar in Arnprior.

An individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was working at the establishment on Nov. 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., during their contagious period.

The health unit says individuals who attended the establishment should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Sunday. If you become symptomatic, you should immediately self-isolate and seek testing, even if you are fully vaccinated.

The Prior Sports Bar is located on Winners Circle Drive in Arnprior.