

CFRA News Staff





Ottawa Public Health has confirmed a second case of E. coli in the Ottawa region Friday.

Officials have not released many details about the latest case, but confirmed the illness is linked to the E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce that is hitting Ontario and Quebec.

CTV News found out about the first case earlier this week.

Both Ottawa patients are under the age of 65.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said it has tested 2,000 samples of fresh lettuce and packaged salads but did not find any E. coli contaminants.

Aline Dimitri, the deputy chief food-safety officer for the CFIA, told the Canadian Press that the test results do not mean E coli is gone from Canada's food supply, but that the bacteria is present at "very low levels."

Three more E.coli cases were confirmed Friday across the country, bringing the total patient count to 22.

With files from the Canadian Press



