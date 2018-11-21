

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Public Health has confirmed a case of E. coli in the Ottawa area is linked to the outbreak involving romaine lettuce in Ontario, Quebec and several U.S. states.

The case was first reported to Ottawa Public Health on October 26. A subsequent investigation, including laboratory tests, confirmed that the adult was linked to the outbreak.

Officials say the patient is an adult under the age of 65, but said little more about the case to CFRA.

"Due to personal health information restrictions, OPH cannot provide any additional information about the case," OPH said in a statement. "The person did report consumption of lettuce."

The OPH continue to investigate this latest case.

So far, the Public Health Agency of Canada says the outbreak has made 15 people sick in Quebec and three in Ontario, where six needed hospitalization. Out of these patients, one person suffered a severe complication resulting from an E. coli infection, but no deaths have been reported.

Officials say this strain of E. coli is similar to one that was linked to other leafy vegetables last year.

E. coli bacteria are mostly benign but some can cause illnesses including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Public health officials have told the public to avoid eating romaine lettuce until further notice.