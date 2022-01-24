The public inquiry into Stage 1 of Ottawa’s light rail system has launched a website and is inviting people to apply to participate.

“The launch of the Commission’s official website is a critical first step in the inquiry process and will be the primary vehicle for keeping everyone informed on the Commission’s work,” William Hourigan, the inquiry’s commissioner, said in a news release.

Hourigan also issued a call for people to apply to participate in the proceedings. There is a five-page application form on the website for those who wish to apply.

People or groups who wish to participate can also apply for funding, which the commission can request from the government.

“We encourage any individuals or groups who wish to participate in this inquiry, to visit the website and fill out the application form today,” Hourigan said.

The Ford government announced the inquiry in the fall after what Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney called “unacceptable and disappointing” problems with Ottawa’s Confederation Line.

Those included two derailments in six weeks, one of which shut down the system for nearly two months.

The government named Justice Hourigan to lead the commission last month.

The new website sets out the inquiry’s team and mandate, includes relevant documents and frequently asked questions, and even lists an email address for general enquiries.

The commission’s final report is due to be delivered to Mulroney no later than Aug. 31.