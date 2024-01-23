OTTAWA
    • HazMat clears 'Chemical-like-spray' in Centertown building

    The Ottawa Fire Services says its HazMat team cleared the "chemical-like-spray" that was released in the air in a building in Centertown on Monday. (Ottawa Fire Services/ X) The Ottawa Fire Services says its HazMat team cleared the "chemical-like-spray" that was released in the air in a building in Centertown on Monday. (Ottawa Fire Services/ X)
    The Ottawa Fire Service says its Hazardous Materials team (HazMat) confirmed the "chemical-like-spray" that was reported in a building in Centertown on Monday was pepper spray.

    Firefighters received a call around 5:48 p.m. saying "chemical-like spray" was released on the top floor of a six-storey building in the 300 block of Somerset Street West.

    According to the initial call, firefighters say, four people were coughing and had burning in their chests.

    When fire fighters arrived at the scene, they safely brought all four patients downstairs into the care of Ottawa paramedics.

    The HazMat team then entered the building and tested the released substance and confirmed it's pepper spray.

    Ottawa fire then cleared the scene and police started investigating. 

