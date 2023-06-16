Haunted Smiths Falls, Ont. house inspires new illusion show
The streets of Smiths Falls are lined with historic Victorian homes, but one in particular called to Ted and Marion Outerbridge.
The world-renowned husband and wife illusionist team settled on a red brick home with a keyhole-shaped entryway, which they've now dubbed 'The Keyhole House.'
"We were just headlining at the Magic Castle in Hollywood and we were looking to move," Marion said.
"So we decided to either move to Las Vegas where a lot of our friends are living or find a beautiful Victorian home, and Smiths Falls kept popping up."
"When we walked in we fell madly in love with the house, instantly the moment we walked through the keyhole," added Ted.
Since moving in, the couple has felt the house to be haunted. Gruesome stains paint the attic walls, eerie noises are heard like clockwork at night, and historic artifacts are littered throughout.
Among the artifacts, a 100-year-old golf ball. Coincidentally, the home was once owned by the grandparents of Smiths Falls professional golfer Brooke Henderson.
But most significantly, eight keys that unlock rooms in the home were found hidden behind the fireplace mantle, along with old photographs and notes.
The 'Keyhole House' in Smiths Falls, Ont. has inspired a new illusion show.
All of these findings inspired the Outerbridges to write their next stage production, 'Mysteries of the Keyhole House.'
"So the stories are part of the show," Ted says. "We've found old keys behind the fireplace mantle; they're part of the show. One of those keys has superpowers."
"[The audience] will be experiencing some grand illusion, people appearing and disappearing, our ghost. We have a ghost in the show."
"But she's a friendly ghost," adds Marion. "It is still a family show."
The show premieres at the Station Theatre in Smiths Falls on June 30, and will tour the Ottawa Valley throughout the summer.
"This show was born here in Smiths Falls, the community has contributed with ideas and stories, so it all began here," Ted tells CTV News.
Shows will take place in Perth, Carleton Place, and Gananoque.
Tickets can be found here.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoky conditions in Ottawa may continue into the weekend
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges
Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.
Ontario democracy coalition fights foreign interference at 'ground zero'
As opposition parties fight for a public inquiry into foreign interference on Parliament Hill, a community watchdog is trying to shine a light on where political meddling often first takes hold - in local politics.
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier open to leadership test, remains vague on early election call
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he is willing to call a party vote on his leadership but remains vague on whether he'll call an early provincial election.
-
N.S. government to build eight new schools by 2027, four in Halifax: minister
Nova Scotia's education minister was in New Germany Friday to announce the construction of four new schools along with four others on the way for the Halifax region.
-
New Brunswick Nurses Union highlights the positives to the profession with new campaign
The New Brunswick Nurses Union launched a new campaign in hopes of retaining and recruiting more nurses to the province by pointing out why it’s a desirable profession.
Toronto
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
-
11 Ontario police services now involved in Kenneth Law case, Peel police say
Peel police are asking members of the public to be on 'alert' for items containing sodium nitrite, including hoods and masks, as the investigation into the online sale of the lethal substance continues.
-
Ontario licence plate renewal refunds could be giving owners of big fleets, big bucks: NDP
The licence renewal fee breaks that have put hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of regular drivers could still be leaving tens of thousands of dollars with people who own fleets of vehicles.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm, smog warnings in effect for Montreal
Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday, with wildfire smoke prompting another smog warning from Environment Canada. The agency is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
-
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
-
Two class-action lawsuits alleging sexual assault against Quebec priests move forward
A pair of class-action lawsuits against two Roman Catholic organizations in Quebec involving sexual assaults alleged to have occurred over the past 80 years can now move forward.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
-
1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, a million stuck in a cycle of deep poverty
Amid ongoing concerns about food insecurity, a newly published national report by Community Food Centres Canada unveils an alarming poverty rate among working-age single adults in Canada, standing at three times higher than the national average.
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
London
-
Motor vehicle collision leads to charges
A man and woman from London, Ont. are facing drug charges after a motor vehicle collision took place in the city’s northeast end Thursday morning.
-
Human remains identified by police in Lambton County
Sarnia police said the body of a man reported missing in November has been recovered.
-
Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
-
Support groups prepared to help in wake of Carberry bus crash
As Canada comes to grips with the tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 people and injured 10 others in Carberry, Manitoba, support groups are standing by to help.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. high school set to perform at legendary Carnegie Hall
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont. is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after being invited to perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.
-
Queen Street businesses exploring new options as looming condo development forces closure
A new condominium project is in the future for downtown Kitchener, forcing businesses in one block of Queen Street to close or relocate.
-
Ontario licence plate renewal refunds could be giving owners of big fleets, big bucks: NDP
The licence renewal fee breaks that have put hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of regular drivers could still be leaving tens of thousands of dollars with people who own fleets of vehicles.
Calgary
-
Young Calgary man charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP say a 20-year-old Calgary man arrested on Thursday is facing several terrorism-related offences.
-
Man pulled from Bow River taken to hospital in life-threatening condition
One man was rushed to hospital on Friday after being pulled from the Bow River in northwest Calgary.
-
‘One in bazillion chance’: Calgary family could lose their new home due to TD Banking technicalities
The Johnston family bought their new Mahogany home last month, with Friday being move in day.
Saskatoon
-
Protest causes traffic jam at Premier's Dinner in Saskatoon
A protest caused traffic problems for Saskatchewan government leaders and Sask. Party supporters entering the annual Premier’s Dinner Thursday evening.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
-
34-year-old Saskatoon man charged with sexual assault of 9-year-old
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing several charges, including sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl, according to police.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
'It was so important': Community reflects on former Edmonton gay bar in new documentary
A new documentary film will invite viewers to take a look back at an Edmonton nightclub that broke barriers by inviting everyone to the party.
-
Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a male was found in a home in north Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
TransLink ordered to pay $44K to man who tripped and fell at West Coast Express station
A Metro Vancouver man who sued the region's transit provider over injuries he suffered after tripping at a train station has been awarded nearly $44,000.
-
SPS chief 'extremely disappointed' by Surrey council's decision to keep RCMP
The chief of Surrey's municipal police department says he's "extremely disappointed" by the city council's decision to dissolve his force and return to the RCMP. He's also warning that Surrey's police transition saga is not yet over.
-
Hundreds line up for TransLink's collectible DC superhero Compass Cards
The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman are the new faces of transit in Metro Vancouver.
Regina
-
Dauphin's new reality begins to set in following aftermath of deadly Carberry crash
More than 24 hours following a crash that killed 15 from the community and surrounding areas, Dauphin’s reality is beginning to sink in.
-
'Breach of trust': Judge hands down 8-year sentence to Regina mom who killed toddler
Brittney Burghardt spent her last moments out of custody tearfully hugging her family goodbye inside a courtroom at the Court of King’s Bench.
-
Sask. pharmacists soon will be able to draw blood samples
In Saskatchewan, pharmacists will be able to draw blood samples and nurse practitioners have the authority to admit and discharge hospital patients.