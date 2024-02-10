Hap-pig ending: Pig found wandering on Highway 401 now proud sow

A lost pig who was rescued from the side of Highway 401 last summer is thriving, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police first spotted the pig on the highway near Maitland, Ont. in July.

The pig, nicknamed "Karma" by the officers who helped rescue it, found a new permanent home, Const. Dave Holmes tells CTV News Ottawa.

"Not only had she found a permanent home at a wonderful farm near Cardinal, but she is now a mother of many," he wrote in an email. "Life worked out well for this one."

According to a post on social media, Karma managed to escape her new home briefly, but was found again, and is now taking care of a farrow of piglets.