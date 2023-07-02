Highway 'Boar-01': OPP save bacon of lost pig near Maitland, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police gave a "piggyback ride" to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.

In a pun-filled tweet, police said officers picked the little guy up before a "ham-bulance" needed to be called.

"He couldn’t say where he came from, must have ham-nesia," the tweet said.

A passing driver spotted the pig along the highway at around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, OPP Const. Dave Holmes tells CTV News Ottawa in an email.

The individual stuck around while two other officers, Provincial Constables Moore and Callighen, could attend with rope and a leash and keep it away from the busy highway.

Holmes said he and his family will be keeping the pig for now until a permanent owner can be found.

"We are still on the lookout for a permanent home that will keep her as a pet, not for meat," he said. It wasn't tagged, so it's unclear who owns it.

In the meantime, the pig has been dubbed "Chuck Boaris."