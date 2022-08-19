Handguns, ammunition discovered in two residences at Perley Health in Ottawa
Perley Health says Ottawa police are investigating and a review of its weapons possession and storage policies is underway after handguns, rifles, knives and ammunition were found in two residences.
In a statement, the long-term care home said "several weapons were discovered," in two separate residences at its Russell Road campus on Friday.
"Upon their discovery, Perley Health staff immediately secured these locations and contacted Ottawa Police."
Perley Health says three handguns, and two knives were found in a long-term care room.
"Upon entering a second residence as part of a security check, staff found 14 handguns and rifles in an unlocked cabinet, a quantity of ammunition, other firearms paraphernalia and knives," the statement said.
"A locked gun cabinet was also found in the second unit which had been unoccupied for several days while the apartment tenant has been hospitalized."
Perley Health is home to more than 600 seniors and veterans in long-term care and in independent apartments. It is billed as one of the "largest and most progressive long-term care homes" in Ontario.
Perley Health says the health and safety of residents, tenants, staff and visitors is its "Number One priority."
"The safety of the entire Perley Health community is paramount and we are reviewing all policies related to possession and storage of weapons onsite."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Ontario doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021: documents
Court documents allege an eastern Ontario doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Northern lights expected across Canada this weekend: NOAA
Canadians across the country have a shot at seeing the northern lights this weekend thanks to a series of solar flares and storms over the past few days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Michelle O'Bonsawin named as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Plane fails to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight
Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to a report by commercial aviation news site Aviation Herald.
Sale of Ottawa church to 'Freedom Convoy'-affiliated group falls through, but leader says deal is still on
The current purchase of a historic Ottawa church slated to become an 'embassy' for a group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy has fallen through, according to documents obtained by CTV News. But The United People of Canada director said it was his understanding the deal was still in place.
Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn't take any classified information with him when he left office.
Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years
A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.
There is now a simple solution to destroying 'forever chemicals': study
Scientists say they have developed a simple and cost-effective method for destroying a class of synthetic chemicals found in many consumer items and lasting in our water, soil and air for thousands of years when left alone.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Replacement ferry for N.S.-P.E.I. route will begin service Saturday
A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island, which was damaged by fire last month, will begin sailing between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Ontario grandfather wins big lottery prize for the second time
An Ontario grandfather just won a big lottery prize for the second time in his life.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot during robbery at Toronto pharmacy
A man has been seriously injured after being shot during a robbery in Scarborough.
-
Prominent television personality runs for Toronto city council
The registration deadline to run in the Toronto municipal election has passed, and one of those who made a last-minute candidacy filing is a prominent television personality.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal.
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
Inuk woman using wheelchair struck and killed by car on Montreal highway
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS) confirmed that the Inuk woman struck on Highway 520 in Montreal has died of her injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay nature festival a go this Saturday at Laurier Woods
The Friends of Laurier Woods, a non-profit charitable organization, is hosting the annual ‘Louise de Kiriline Lawrence Nature Festival’ to be held at the Laurier Woods Conservation Area Saturday.
-
New Francophone community health centre will be constructed in Timmins
Ecole St. Charles will be demolished to make way for a new community health centre. Centre de Sante Communautaire de Timmins is currently operating out of the Timmins Square shopping mall.
-
SNOLAB receives $100 million in additional funding
One of the infrastructure projects receiving over $100 million of the $628 million in CFI funding is SNOLAB, the internationally renowned ultra-clean facility focused on the study of neutrinos and the search for galactic dark matter.
London
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Riverside Drive crash that claimed life of eight-year-old girl
Several victims of a November 2021 crash on London, Ont.’s Riverside Drive have filed civil suit against the alleged driver and several others, the law firm representing the victims said on Friday. The crash took the life of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp, and injured multiple others.
-
Drowning incident in Chatsworth, Ont. being investigated by OPP
OPP are investigating after a person drowned in the Township of Chatsworth late Thursday afternoon. Police say that a video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, and that "appropriate steps" are being taken to remove it.
-
Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety
Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti says she is currently in hiding and fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police earlier this month. She shared the experience on YouTube Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Staff shortage has HSC emergency department calling for nurses
Health Sciences Centre's emergency department is facing a staffing crunch over the next couple of days.
-
Winnipeg eatery named one of Canada’s 30 best new restaurants
A Winnipeg restaurant has been named one of the Top 30 Best New Restaurants by Air Canada’s magazine.
-
'It's a worry': Lions Place launches search for new owners
Seniors residing in a downtown Winnipeg independent living complex are facing what some feel is an uncertain future.
Kitchener
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Migrant worker killed in Norfolk County farming incident
The Ministry of Labour has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into the death of a migrant worker at a Norfolk County farm last week.
-
No charges will be laid against officer in Cambridge shooting: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a Waterloo Regional Police officer who shot a man in Cambridge won't face criminal charges.
Calgary
-
'She had the best heart': Friends mourn Calgary woman killed in Evergreen shooting
Friends of a Calgary woman who died in a shooting on Thursday are remembering her as loving, kind and always ready to lend a helping hand.
-
Part of Highway 1A closed due to serious collision
Highway 1A between Morley Road and Highway 1X is currently closed after a serious collision Friday night.
-
Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years
A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth 'deeply concerned' about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
-
'Basics remain the same': Sask.’s CMHO gives advice ahead of fall COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent, as the province is on the cusp of a fall COVID-19 surge.
-
Former Saskatoon doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021
Court documents allege a former Saskatoon doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Edmonton
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
-
Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter. Ben died on Aug. 9 from brain cancer. His family invited the public to Rogers Place on Friday as the funeral procession passed by.
-
Elks dominate second half, snap three-game skid with 30-12 win over Redblacks
Taylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Wolf escape reignites Vancouver Humane Society calls to end captivity of animals at zoos
This week's escape of two wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo reignited calls from the Vancouver Humane Society to end the captivity of animals in zoos.
-
'She's just another one': Mother of Indigenous woman found dead slams police response
The mother of an Indigenous woman found dead in Richmond, B.C., is furious with police.
-
Users of escort services drugged, robbed, Surrey RCMP warn
Users of escort services in the Lower Mainland are being drugged and robbed during their encounters, according to Surrey RCMP.
Regina
-
'Basics remain the same': Sask.’s CMHO gives advice ahead of fall COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent, as the province is on the cusp of a fall COVID-19 surge.
-
New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding
A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.
-
Scottish soccer coach strikes Saskatchewan
Scottish soccer coach, Scott Murchison, made his way to Yorkton this week to work with young soccer players.