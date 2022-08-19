Handguns, ammunition discovered in two residences at Perley Health in Ottawa

An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety

    Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti says she is currently in hiding and fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police earlier this month. She shared the experience on YouTube Thursday night.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina