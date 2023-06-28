Graduation day for CHEO School students

Sheamus McElhone shimmies down the runway as he bids farewell to the final days of kindergarten.

The five-year-old Ottawa resident is one of 30 graduates at the CHEO School, a program that serves children with physical disabilities and complex medical needs.

It's a tradition for graduates to strut down the runway to their favourite song, dressed in a carefully curated outfit funded by the CHEO Foundation.

"The parents have no idea what their child has selected. It's things they love—flowers, dinosaurs—they pick out their outfit and they are so happy to strut down the runway," said CHEO School principal Mari Murray.

Classmate Lily Jewett chose Kool and the Gang's "Celebration" for her walk out song, much to the delight of her family.

"She's gone from barely being able to be in the classrooms," said mom Julie Jewett. "Today, she used her walker to walk down the fashion show. She has just made phenomenal progress and that's because of being here at the school."

While it is a joyous occasion for the graduates, it's also a difficult day for the staff who played a part in their journey.

"I don't think there was a dry eye in the place. It's really a special event," said Murray.

It's an emotional day for McElhone's parents too. At an early age, he was diagnosed with hemiplegic cerebral palsy, limiting movement of his right foot and right hand. But during his time at the school there have been signs of progress.

"The people here just let you know he's going to succeed in life just like anybody else," said dad Shawn McElhone.

Meanwhile the young McElhone is already looking forward to September.

"I'm gonna turn six and go into grade one!" he said.

His parents also embracing the next chapter ahead.

"There's a lot of things that we thought that could never be done and this little guy proved us wrong and he's accomplished a lot over the years," said mom Meghan.