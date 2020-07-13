OTTAWA -- An Ottawa restaurant owner says one of his regular customers left him with "goosebumps" after a meal, by leaving behind a large gift.

On Monday, Jeff Frost, owner of the Wellington Diner, said a customer had tipped his server $500 on a $64.70 bill, leaving the server in tears.

But that wasn't all.

The customer, whom Frost described as a regular and a Canadian military service member, gave Frost a gift of $1000 in cash.

Like many restaurants, the Wellington Diner has been dealing with the challenges of running a business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to CTV News Ottawa on Monday, Frost said he'll be sharing the financial gift with staff who have worked tirelessly during the lockdown.

"I had goosebumps all over my body; I had butterflies in my stomach; I almost felt like crying because I just connected with somebody on a level that you rarely get to do," he said.

The generous customer wishes to remain anonymous.