

CTV Ottawa





A golf tournament was held in Carp Saturday to raise funds for the family of a man who died in a workplace accident in June.

Connor Engelberts died in June after an accident on the job. He was 36-years-old and leaves behind his wife Stephanie and twin girls Anne and Audry.

Connor’s brother Tom Engelberts remembers he brother as, “a strong silent type. But definitely a joker and he just put his heart and soul into his family.”

Dunrobin Village Meat & Grocery held their 16th Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Every year the money goes to a family in need or cause. This year they are raising funds for Engelberts’ family.

Tom Engelberts says, “They are just doing everything they can to make sure the girls have a bright future... what Connor would have done for them- is now taken a hold of by the community.”

The tournament nearly didn’t happen after the September tornado destroyed the Dunrobin Plaza including Dunrobin Village Meat & Grocery.

Mike Fines worked at the store and organizes the tournament each year. “We weren't going to do the golf tournament because we weren’t in a position too.”

Fines say after what happened to the Engelberts, he says they needed to do something. He says, “We said ‘let’s do it for him.’ We pulled it together in two days and then within two weeks it was sold out.”

Area Councillor Eli El-Chantiry says this shows the strength of the community to come together. He says, “West Carleton is a very resilient community.”

He expects more than 20-thousand dollars to be raised from the tournament.

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up in Connor’s memory.