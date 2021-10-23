OTTAWA -- Getting ready for their first home game on Canadian soil in two years, on Saturday, Canada's Olympic champion women's soccer team will host a friendly match against New Zealand in the nation's capital.

The team takes to the field at TD Place at 3 p.m. for the first game of the celebration tour following the gold medal win at the Summer Games in Tokyo.

"It gives me chills thinking about what an incredible experience it’s going to be," said forward Janine Beckie.

Friday's practice at TD Place was the first time reuniting on the pitch.

"I kind of wanted to sneak in and watch it,” said soccer fan Brooklyn Shrubsole. “But I’m not allowed to do that.”

Fans will soon be able to fill the stands and see their gold medallists in action. The players are also eager for the home advantage.

"I seem to have a good game when I play here," said Beckie, whose brother lives in Ottawa. "We love playing at home we always get great crowds here."

The team hasn't played in front of a home crowd since May 2019. With the Olympics taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, many Canadians watched the gold medal game from home, including family members.

"No one can be in Japan, none of their families or anything, so they're finally coming home,” said Nick Lowe, who was grabbing dinner at Landsdowne Park. "The Olympians are here and we can actually celebrate them now."

With Ontario's latest measures now allowing full capacity at games, a sea of red celebrating the team's historic win would add to the excitement.

"It’s been a really tough year-and-a-half—almost two years—for everyone and I think sports has such a unique way of bringing people together," said Beckie. "I think the fact that we could fill this place (Saturday) is an exciting thought."