Gatineau residents displaced after lightning damages townhome

Gatineau firefighters say about a dozen residents were evacuated after lightning caused a fire at a residential building in Gatineau on Monday morning.

A news release by the Gatineau fire service says crews were called to a two-storey townhome at 73 rue De la Vaudaire, north of Chemin Pink in the northwest end of the city, shortly before 8:50 a.m.

The fire service says they were alerted to the fire by nearby neighbours after a lightning strike.

While no one was hurt, there was severe damage to the primary residence. In total, thirteen people were evacuated and seven people have been displaced.

The fire caused an estimated $560,000 in damage. There was minimal damage to nearby residences, the statement reads.

A severe storm moved through the Ottawa-Gatineau region on Monday. A tornado watch remains in effect in the afternoon, with about 30 to 40 mm of rain and heavy winds expected.