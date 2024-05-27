4 suspects face over 500 charges following firearms, drug bust north of Belleville, Ont.

Four people face over 500 charges related to a major drugs and firearms bust in Tyendinaga Township in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers, with assistance of canine and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Team, executed a search warrant at a home on Thrasher Road, about 17 kilometres north of Belleville, Ont. on Friday.

Nearly 100 firearms, including handguns and long guns, were seized. Some of the guns had been reported stolen and were loaded, OPP say. A large quantity of ammunition, cash, drug paraphernalia and stolen property were also found.

The seized drugs included 200 grams of suspected cocaine, more than one kilogram of suspected meth, almost 2,000 grams of suspected ecstasy (MDMA), as well as substances believed to be heroin and psilocybin. A large quantity of pills were also found.

Four people between the ages of 27 and 58 from Tyendinaga Township were all arrested.

Guns seized after a bust in Tyendinaga Township on May 24, 2024. (OPP/Handout)

In total, OPP laid 508 criminal charges, including 100 counts of possession of a firearm without a licence and 100 counts or knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

24 charges related to drug trafficking of meth, cocaine, heroin and other drugs were laid.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The suspects have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.