Go Fund Me campaign set up for family of Bruce Thomlinson
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 8:56AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 15, 2019 8:59AM EST
The Canadian Border Service Agency has created a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Bruce Thomlinson who tragically died in Friday's OC Transpo double-decker bus crash in Westboro. The 56-year-old is described as a dedicated husband and father of two and worked at the CBSA. He is one of three civil servants who died Friday, January 11 just before 4 pm on his way home from work on route 269.
If you wish to donate and help the Thomlinson family, here is the link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-family-of-bruce-thomlinson