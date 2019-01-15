

CTV Ottawa





The Canadian Border Service Agency has created a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Bruce Thomlinson who tragically died in Friday's OC Transpo double-decker bus crash in Westboro. The 56-year-old is described as a dedicated husband and father of two and worked at the CBSA. He is one of three civil servants who died Friday, January 11 just before 4 pm on his way home from work on route 269.

If you wish to donate and help the Thomlinson family, here is the link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-family-of-bruce-thomlinson