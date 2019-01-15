

Christina Succi, CTV Ottawa





A transportation expert is calling on the federal transportation safety board to investigate Ottawa's deadly bus crash.

Three people were killed and 23 people were injured after an OC Transpo bus hopped a curb and plowed into a transit shelter at Westboro station.

Ahmed Shalaby, a civil engineering professor at the University of Manitoba said the Transportation Safety Board needs to investigate.

"It's disturbing to see how the bus structure crumpled," said Shalaby.

"With a crash that involves 90 passengers, that's very similar to the crash we investigated 5-and-a-half years ago."

Shalaby is referring to the Barrhaven bus-train crash in 2013, when an OC Transpo double-decker bus collided with a Via Rail passenger train. The TSB investigated the crash, that left six people dead.

"It's only logical to have them come back and conduct an in-depth safety investigation," said Shalaby.

"Not to assign blame but to find the facts, find the truth."

TSB is not mandated to investigate the crash as it only probes those under federal jurisdiction involving marine, pipeline, rail and air incidents.

"Following the TSB's 2013 investigation, a number of recommendations were issued aimed at addressing some important safety deficiencies," said the TSB said in a statement to CTV News.

"Two of these recommendations are particularly relevant to this recent occurrance."

The Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards contain are no requirements for frontal or side impact, rollover or crush protection for vehicles weight in excess of 26,000 lbs. The CMVSS also does not contain requirements for buses to be equipped with on-board crashworthy event data recorders.

"Significant progress has not yet occurred and the safety deficiencies remain outstanding. Friday's bus accident in Ottawa, coming on the heels of the 2018 Humboldt bus tragedy, and the earlier 2013 Ottawa bus-train accident, not to mention other examples, reinforces the urgent need for Transport Canada to take action on implementing crashworthiness standards for commercial buses. The TSB therefore calls upon Transport Canada to expedite its work on the development and implementation of such standards," said the TSB in a statement to CTV News.

"Crashes like this are not caused by one person making one mistake," said Shalaby.

"It's caused by many people making several mistakes."

General Manager of OC Transpo John Manconi says drivers are trained extensively before getting behind the wheel of a double-decker.

"You get an initial six to eight hours to the double-deckers, but that's on top of the multiple weeks of testing and road assessments," said Manconi.

"If you don't like to drive double-deckers, and some don't, just as a preference, then they don't pick those routes."

OC Transpo maintains the routes are not assigned based on seniority but OC Transpo bus drivers tell CTV News that often the new drivers end up with those routes because the senior drivers don't want them.

It's not yet known if the driver was at fault. She was released from police custody without charges. Multiple sources tell CTV she was relatively new and there have been questions about her driving record.

Shalaby is one of many who signed an open letter to Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson asking for a TSB investigation. Other signatures include the families of victims in other bus crashes, including the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.