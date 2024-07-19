Global IT outage affects flights at YOW, passengers asked to check with their airlines

A global technology outage grounded flights Friday, including Porter Airlines at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW).

There are several delays and cacellations this morning, said YOW on X, while asking passengers to check with their airlines for the most up-to date information.

Porter Airlines says on X it's cancelling its scheduled 13 flights until noon. The airline adds that it's working to return to full service as soon as possible. It asks passengers to visit https://t.co/1IdMdjaOrV for more information and updates.

Friday's outage also knocked banks offline and media outlets off air. The outage caused a massive disruption, affecting companies and services around the world, and highlighting dependence on software from a handful of providers.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.

The issue affected Microsoft 365 apps and services, and escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing it.

More to come