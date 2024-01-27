Glebe residents gather for 'bring a cup' events focusing on sustainability

Over 200 residents gathered at the Glebe Community Centre on Saturday for a coffee and a chat about sustainability.

The new initiative created by the Glebe Community Association and supported by the City of Ottawa, is open to all residents of the city. There are five Bring a Cup events planned, each with a different focus.

On Saturday, the theme centred on homes and energy.

Experts gave presentations in the fields of home energy efficiency, outlining government programs to help homeowners save money and the environment.

Chair of the Glebe Community Association's environment committee Della Wilkinson says the goal is to inform and spark conversations with neighbours about how they can have more efficient homes.

"What I really hope is people take the knowledge they have learned and put it into action because I think the time for talk has passed," Wilkinson said.

"We've seen our fellow Canadians being evacuated from their homes from fire or floods and everybody is learning that we are now personally experiencing the impacts of climate change."

Elizabeth Boston’s house in the Civic Hospital neighbourhood was renovated a few years ago. At that time, energy efficiency was not a big consideration, but today she is looking for ways to shrink her environmental footprint.

"There were some keynote talks by some very knowledgeable experts and I think I’ve learned a lot today from the talks that we had," Boston said.

"With climate change and extreme weather events, we are all looking to see how we can improve the resilience of our homes."

City of Ottawa staff also participated in Saturday's event.

Aaron Thornell, who is part of the city's climate change team, is letting residents know how the city can help.

One program gaining attention is the Better Homes Ottawa loans program, offering low interest loans of up to $125,000 to cover the cost of home energy improvements.

"When we are talking about home energy retrofits, that can be overwhelming for a lot of homeowners and individuals and I think through these kinds of events and conversations folks have with their neighbours really helps put things into perspective," Thornell said.

"I think it’s a great way to connect with folks."

There are five more Bring a Cup events planned, with the next being on Saturday, Feb. 24. The event will offer tips and information about reducing your carbon footprint.