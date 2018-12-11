

CTV Ottawa





It’s a typical Ottawa winter scene where youngsters are playing shinny on a community outdoor rink.

Except in the Glebe.

Until 2013, there was an outdoor rink at the Mutchmor field adjacent to the school.

Construction of an addition to the school meant no rink.

The City of Ottawa and the Ottawa Carleton District School Board promised the rink would be back up after the project was completed.

Today, still no outdoor rink.

Now, the community and newly elected Capital Ward Councillor Shawn Menard are pushing for an outdoor rink at Mutchmor or some other location in the Glebe.