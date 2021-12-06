Advertisement
Gatineau woman found dead in home
Published Monday, December 6, 2021 1:16PM EST
Gatineau Police
Gatineau police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home Monday morning.
Police were called to a home on rue René-Marengère at around 6 a.m. on a report that the woman was unconscious.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene when police and paramedics arrived.
The cause of death has yet to be determined. Police remain on the scene investigating.
The identity of the woman was not released.