

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Gatineau’s Hydropothecary is teaming up with Molson Coors to brew cannabis-infused drinks.

Hydropothecary and Molson Coors Brewing Company have announced plans to form a joint venture to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages when marijuana becomes legal.

Recreational marijuana will become legal in Canada on October 17. Edible products infused with marijuana will remain illegal until the Federal Government introduces regulations in 2019 at the earliest.

Molson Coors will have a 57% controlling interest in the unnamed joint venture project. The two companies say they will “explore the highly anticipated consumable cannabis market.”

In a statement, Molson Coors President and CEO Frederic Landtmeters said the companies will aim to be a “market leader in offering Canadian consumers new experiences with quality, reliable and consistent non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages.”

The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of September.

With files from The Canadian Press