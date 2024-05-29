OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver charged for using emergency lights on decommissioned ambulance in Ottawa

    A decommissioned ambulance after the driver was charged for flashing its emergency lights. (Ottawa police/X) A decommissioned ambulance after the driver was charged for flashing its emergency lights. (Ottawa police/X)
    Share

    A driver was charged after he was caught driving a decommissioned and unregistered ambulance with its emergency lights flashing on Tuesday morning.

    The Ottawa police traffic escort and enforcement unit said in an email that officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Hazeldean Road near Huntmar Drive in Ottawa's west end.

    Police say in a social media post that they caught the "Ghostbuster" after the ambulance was purchased at an auction.

    "Unauthorized use of emergency lights, coupled with driving from the GTA in an un-plated/un-registered vehicle wasn’t the best series of decisions," the social media post said.

    Ottawa Police Const. Tony Hagan told CTV News the male driver bought the ambulance off a government auction website in the GTA about a month ago. He told police he didn't know the lights were on and was intending to use the vehicle as a way to transport his furniture, Hagan said. 

    The driver was issued six fines amounting to $660 for offences that include, the use of flashing red lights, not changing the ownership of the vehicle and not having licence plates displayed.

       

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News