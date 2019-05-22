

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau’s first legal cannabis store officially opened Wednesday morning.

There was a small group of people lining up even before the doors opened at 10 a.m.

The store, located in a strip mall on Boulevard de la Gappe, sells everything from dried flowers to oral sprays.

This comes as a store in Ottawa has been forced to reduce its hours after running out of products due to high demand and limits on how much can be ordered.

For the time being, Hobo Recreational Cannabis on Bank Street has reduced hours on Tuesdays, is closed Wednesdays and reopens at 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Staff members are on site to explain the situation to customers.

The Ontario Cannabis Store says “given the national shortage of cannabis, OCS will continue to monitor the supply situation and may make adjustments as required to better support sales trends that are emerging.”