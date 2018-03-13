

CTV Ottawa





The City of Gatineau wants to start making changes to garbage collection starting this summer.

In an effort to reduce waste residents will be given a new 120-litre bin for garbage.

Anyone who wants to bring additional garbage to the curb will be charged a fee – it will be between four to five dollars.

For comparison, a recycling bin used in Gatineau holds 360L, while the brown bin given for compost is 80L.

The move is part of a provincial waste management plan. Gatineau intends to reduce the amount of garbage going into the landfill 45 per cent by 2020.

Other moves to reduce waste would include limiting the collection of furniture or bulky items, such as a rug, to four times per year.

There will also be a push to encourage multi-unit buildings to use recycling and compost bins.

Changes would begin on July 15th.

City councill will vote to approve the changes Tuesday evening.