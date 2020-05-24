OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police are spending the day at the beach to make sure people are respecting the physical distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One day after pictures on social media showed large groups of people gathering at the beach at the Aylmer Marina, police announced additional patrols will be deployed to the beach and other popular summer destinations.

Comments on the Gatineau Police Facebook page said there were groups playing volleyball at the beach and a group of 30 people hanging out on Saturday.

In a message on Facebook, Gatineau Police said they were proud of the citizens who are respecting the health measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, but “we have seen several groups of people who do not respect” the measures of the Public Health Act and the calls for physical distancing.

Police say as of Sunday, additional patrols will take place at several spots, including the Aylmer Marina.

“Warnings will be given. We continue to build on awareness and collaboration,” Gatineau Police said on Facebook, adding tickets will be issued if people refuse to cooperate.

As of 12 p.m., no tickets had been issued by Gatineau Police.

As of Friday, the Quebec Government allowed a maximum of 10 people from three households to gather outside.

In Ottawa, parks, sports fields, off-leash dog parks and beaches are open for the public. But Ontario’s COVID-19 rules state playground equipment, splash pads, pools and outdoor exercise equipment must remain closed.

Users are encouraged to practice physical distancing and do not gather in groups of more than five people who do not live in your household.