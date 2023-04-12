Gatineau police investigating incident that damaged rear windows of cars in motion

Gatineau police are investigating an incident that damaged the rear windows of two different cars on boulevard Maloney near Lac Beauchamp.

Police said officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when two drivers said they were driving on Maloney near rue Chamberland when something damaged their rear windows.

The drivers were not hurt and there were no passengers in either vehicle. Both drivers pulled over to wait for police to arrive.

Police say the drivers each reported their windows were apparently hit by something, but it's unclear exactly what it was.

Officers searched the area and deployed a drone to try to determine the source of the damage, but were unsuccessful.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.