Gatineau Police are investigating an assault at a home in Hull.

Police say a fight broke out inside a home on Rue De Lorimier and Jogues around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

One man suffered serious, but stable lacerations to his abdomen. A second victim, a female, suffered minor cuts to her arm. Both are recovering in hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and so far no arrests have been made.

The exact reason behind this escalation of violence in still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau Police.