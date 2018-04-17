Gatineau Park closed following ice storm
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 5:27AM EDT
You won’t be able to go for a spring hike in Gatineau Park today.
The National Capital Commission says Gatineau Park is closed until further notice for safety reasons.
The freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds caused tree branches to fall across the park, creating hazardous conditions.
Gatineau Park will reopen once the NCC deems it safe.
