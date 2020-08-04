GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau Police say a 35-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison for downloading and distributing child pornography while he was banned from using the Internet because of a previous conviction.

In a press release sent Tuesday, Gatineau Police say an investigation that started in May in response to reports of child pornography downloads from a Gatineau-area IP address ended with a search July 10.

Police seized several devices from a home on rue Raymond in Gatineau and arrested one man.

Nicolas Philion was charged and later convicted of distribution, possession, and accessing child pornography. He was also charged and convicted of breaching a condition that he not access the Internet or any other digital network following a previous similar conviction.