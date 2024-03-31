Gas prices to increase on Monday in Ottawa due to carbon tax hike
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in.
As of April 1, the federal government is increasing the price on carbon pollution by $15 per tonne to $80. The federal carbon tax will be 17.71 cents a litre on gas in Ontario.
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says the average price of regular gasoline in Ottawa will increase three cents from 159.9 cents a litre to 162.9 cents a litre on Monday.
Motorists will also see a 3 cent a litre hike in Kingston and across eastern Ontario.
One year ago, the average price of gasoline in Ottawa was $1.43 a litre, according to www.ottawagasprices.com.
The federal government established the price on pollution in 2019, saying on its website that "pricing carbon pollution is one of the most effective ways to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change."
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and several premiers have called on the federal government to cancel or delay the planned carbon tax increase.
"This tax is costing hardworking people more money to drive, to work, or drop off the kids to hockey practice,” Ford told reporters last week.
“It's going to increase the cost of everything. It's going to hurt every single person in Ontario.”
Ontario has also extended the existing gasoline tax cut of 5.7 per cent until December 31, 2024.
Axe the Tax Rally
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa are warning the public to expect possible traffic delays in downtown Ottawa on Monday due to a protest.
According to a post a Facebook, a rally will be held at the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge as part of a "Nationwide Protest Against the Carbon Tax." There will also be a rally on Parliament Hill
"The City of Ottawa and the Ottawa Police Service are aware of planned demonstrations on Monday, April 1 that could potentially impact traffic on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge at King Edward Avenue during the morning commute," the city said in a statement.
"The City of Ottawa and the Ottawa Police Service work together with municipal and federal partners to manage traffic, transit and public safety for demonstrations."
Officials warn there may be temporary road closures in the downtown core during a march Monday afternoon.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq
