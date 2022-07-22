Gas prices sitting at lowest level in Ottawa since mid-April

Gas prices dropped to the lowest levels in months on Saturday.

Motorists could fill up the tank for 168.9 cents a litre or less at stations across Ottawa on Saturday afternoon, following a 10 cent a litre drop over the past two days.

Gas prices dropped six cents a litre on Saturday, following a four cent decline on Friday.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV News Ottawa earlier this week the drop in gas prices is linked to a decline in demand in the United States. On July 1, the Ontario Government cut the gas tax on gas for six months to help motorists

The price of a litre of gas was below $1.70 a litre on Good Friday back in April.

Gas prices have been on the decline for more than a month after peaking at a record 215.9 cents a litre in Ottawa on June 11.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gas in Ottawa one year ago was $1.25 a litre.