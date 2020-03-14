OTTAWA -- Ottawa gas prices are sitting at the lowest levels in 11 years.

Gas prices dropped 10 cents/litre Saturday morning at several Ottawa stations. Most Ottawa stations were selling gas for 81.9 cents/litre.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says stations lowered prices again Saturday afternoon, with motorists paying between 74 cents and 78 cents a litre in some spots across Ottawa.

McTeague tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that motorists will continue to see gas prices in the 74 cent to 78 cent range Saturday evening and Sunday. Gas is the cheapest in the Nepean, Gloucester and Hunt Club Road strip areas.

On Friday, McTeague said the price drop is because the “markets are panicking over the ongoing news about the spread of COVID-19 and further news that the clash between OPEC and Russia appears to be deepening, which is decreasing oil prices.”

“The shut down or slowdown of transport in North America is further contributing to downward pressure on gas prices.”

According to Ottawagasprices.com, prices range between 82.3 cents and 93.9 cents/litre in Ottawa on Friday afternoon.

McTeague says gas prices are the lowest since March, 2009.