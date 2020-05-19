OTTAWA -- The Canadian Armed Forces will salute medical staff, first responders and essential workers in Renfrew County this evening.

A Bell CH-146 Griffon helicopter and a CH-147 Chinook helicopter will fly over parts of Renfrew County this evening to salute frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Armed Forces says the military flyby is to recognize the incredible resilience displayed by Canadians. The CH-146 Griffon helicopter and CH-147 Chinook helicopter will fly over the area between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The aircraft will depart Garrison Petawawa along the Ottawa River to circle the City of Pembroke before conducting a flyby of the Pembroke Regional Hospital at approximately 6:40 p.m. They will then fly along Doran Road over Petawawa, then continue over Laurentian Hills and then to Deep River, with a flyby of the Deep River & District Hospital at approximately 7 p.m.

The flybys will be conducted no lower than 500 feet above any obstacles.