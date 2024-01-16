Garrison Petawawa civilian workers on strike

Civilian workers at Garrison Petawawa are on the picket line out front of the armed forces base, as they demand better wages.

One hundred and sixty-five non-public fund workers make up the local branch of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, which initiated a national strike at Canada's military bases Monday.

"This is a testament to how tired and fed up we are," said Kayley Stevens, President of Petawawa's Local 680.

"Everyone has shown up, shown out; the community support has been amazing."

The civilian members on strike provide on-base services such as recreation, retail, and financial services to Canadian military members and their families.

Stevens says they are striking to demand a livable wages for all non-public fund members.

"We have almost 80 per cent of our membership hovering around $16.65 wage which is not a livable wage."

Garrison Petawawa says the strike has not affected the base's operational readiness, but says services such as the on-base grocery store and recreation programs are now unavailable.

"We are feeling an impact because the non-public funds employees fulfill a lot of critical functions here on the base," said Col. Jason Guiney, Commander of CFB Petawawa. "They run our fitness and recreation programs, our military department store - the Canex.

"Our main gym is still open, albeit with reduced hours," adds Guiney. "And we've had to use some soldiers to assist with the staffing there to keep it open because that's operationally essential."

The Commander told CTV News that the base has prepared a long-term strategy to accommodate the strike, but hopes can find a mutually beneficial solution.

"We are prepared to stay out here until the employer is ready to offer a fair wage," said Stevens.