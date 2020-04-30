OTTAWA -- Gabriel Pizza is serving up a special pizza in honour of a seven-year-old Ottawa boy undergoing cancer treatment.

Ollie is in Toronto receiving care at Sick Kids Hospital for Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. But while undergoing treatment, Ollie started craving some of his favourite things in Ottawa.

Gabriel Pizza recently learned of Ollie’s love for its green olive pizza through his mother Dawn Pickering. The next day, Gabriel’s made sure a pizza was delivered to Ollie and his family in Toronto.

In honour of Ollie, Gabriel Pizza has created “Ollie’s Pizza”, a cheese and green olive pizza.

Starting May 1, a portion of each sale will be donated to Candlelighters, a local charity that enriches the lives of children and their families coping with childhood cancer.