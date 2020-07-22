OTTAWA -- A G1 driver has lost their licence for seven days after being stopped for speeding on the Queensway.

Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa OPP officer stopped a vehicle going 160 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre an hour zone Wednesday afternoon.

G1 driver charged by #OttawaOPP this afternoon on #Hwy417 with Stunt and for expired plate sticker. 7 day impound and 7 day DL suspension. Court date to learn the fine and other penalties. #SlowDown #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/SoYeNaqlTs — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) July 21, 2020

Police say the G1 driver was charged with stunt driving and for having an expired plate sticker.

The driver had their licence suspended for a week and the vehicle was impounded for a week.

A "Class G1" licence is "Level One of graduated licencing."

According to the Ontario Government, G1 holders "may drive Class G vehicles with an accompanying fully licenced driver with at least four years driving experience."