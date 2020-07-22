Advertisement
G1 driver charged with stunt driving on Queensway: OPP
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10:37AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A G1 driver has lost their licence for seven days after being stopped for speeding on the Queensway.
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa OPP officer stopped a vehicle going 160 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre an hour zone Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the G1 driver was charged with stunt driving and for having an expired plate sticker.
The driver had their licence suspended for a week and the vehicle was impounded for a week.
A "Class G1" licence is "Level One of graduated licencing."
According to the Ontario Government, G1 holders "may drive Class G vehicles with an accompanying fully licenced driver with at least four years driving experience."